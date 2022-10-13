This morning, we are speaking with Chairman of PSA Section, St. Ann's Hospital, Preston George with regard to a protest at the St. Ann's hospital yesterday.
Today Mr. George will give us an update on what has happen since if anything and the protest will continue.
Thank you for staying with us, we continue to talk about protests but this time its in La Brea where angry residents took to the street to demand work.
They say an international barge docked at the port last week but when they asked for jobs they were told no... Let's show you the story from our 7pm news last evening before we take your calls on the situation. The number to call is 623-1711... ext 1995.
We are joined by Ms. Ora Gordon- Founder of Effortless Elegance to tell us about ' Pause for a Cause' a Cancer Fundraiser. It's happening on October 22nd at the Kwame Ture Education and Development Center from 3 pm. She joins us via zoom to tell us more.
Let's continue our focus on Health and tell you about a fair happening this Sunday at the Diego Martin South Community Centre from 9:30 am. It's in collaboration with the office of the Member of Parliament for Diego Martin West, the Diego Martin Seventh-Day Adventist Church , the Community Hospital of Seventh-Day Adventists and North West Regional Health Authority.
Several medical services will be available as well as consultations and massages. To tell us more about this venture are Dr Stephen Carryl- CEO of the Community Hospital of Seventh Day Adventist and Mr Rodney Reynold Representative- 3ABN Trindad & Tobago.
Today is World Sight Day and here to give us some valuable tips is Dr. Ronnie Bhola- CEO and Consultant Ophthalmologist, CVRS and Trinidad Eye Hospital.
Blindness Awareness Month is also observed during October and this is why we have invited Dr. Bhola to join us once again, to give us some guidelines when it comes to eye health.
The National Parang Festival is once again open to the public, with a grand launch at the Santa Rosa First People's Community Centre this Saturday, October 15.
The celebrations will begin with Holy Mass at Santa Rosa RC Church from 6 pm, to be followed by a procession to the community centre. The theme for this year's festival is Parranda Para Siempre.
To tell us more we are joind by Alicia Jaggasar, President of NPATT and committee member of Parranda Para Siempre and Joanne Briggs, PRO, NPATT.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30 this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image of "Mosquito Creek" from Sham Sahadeo.