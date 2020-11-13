Following the October 5th budget presentation, concerns have been raised over the future of our two main utilities. In post budget discussions, the government indicated that its time to look at the very low and subsidized water rates and electricity rates. It was revealed that Water and Sewerage Authority had been operating at a subsidized cost of $2 billion per year and owed Desalcott millions.
On Nov 12th WASA announced that Desalcott would be temporarily shutting down its desalination plant to facilitate maintenance works for the upcoming dry season.
Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales joined us.
We are into World Diabetes Awareness Month, with the specific day to be observed tomorrow. This makes it the perfect time for the Diabetes Association to launch their app. It's estimated that twenty two percent of the population suffer from diabetes, according to Advisor of Health Promotion, Communication and Public Health, Dr. Rohit Doon. Telling us more about the the app and plans to observe World Diabetes Day and Diabetes Awareness month is Andrew Dhanoo President of the Association. Also joining us are partners of the Association, Balaji Modhagala CEO - Sivi Soft and Lorraine Rostant Marketing Manager, ANSA McAL.
Though public gathering is prohibited, devout Hindus and by extension the population will observe the Festival of Lights a bit differently this year. It's a significant period for worshippers which usually involves five days of activities. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and depicts the victory of Lord Rama over King Ravana. We were joined by Pundit Satyanand Maharaj, Spiritual Leader at the Satya Anand Ashram