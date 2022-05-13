The Prime Minister tells the nation the task force appointed to implement recommendations following the Justice Judith Jones report into children's homes has been given six weeks to submit a work plan.
Speaking at a post cabinet news conference yesterday Dr. Keith Rowley noted the calls in the public domain for unlicensed homes to be closed and said that falls under the remit of the Children's Authority.
He also responded to allegation levelled against Youth Development Minister Foster Cummings by the Opposition saying no there is nothing for him as a PM to act upon and no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented. Further In an attempt to temper expectations coming out of the windfall from additional revenue from the increase in price of oil and gas, the Prime Minister said additional revenues were not insignificant, but on the other hand it was not a boom.
In this Morning Edition, we are joined by Political Analyst Dr. Bishnu Ragoonath to weigh in on these matters as well as some other issues including crime and the cannabis bill, that were addressed by the Prime Minister yesterday.
Following a meeting with the cabinet sub-committee on Wednesday, the decision was taken that TSTT halt its retrenchment and restructuring exercise, until the findings of the committee have been completed.
The committee was appointed in early March following TSTT's restructuring exercise announcement , which was greeted with much criticism by the trade union movement. TSTT has listed a drop in revenue as one of the reasons for a restructuring exercise. The secretary general of the CWU Clyde Elder joins us in this segment via Zoom.
The Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries will host its fifteenth AGM Luncheon on Tuesday 17th under the theme, 2022 the Year of the Caribbean: Mapping the Way Forward for Services. The cost is $450 and it gets underway from noon, in this segment, we are joined by Vashti Guyadeen, CEO of the TTCSI and Mark Edghill, President of the TTCSI.
Blind Awareness Month is being observed during the month of May to help educate the wider public about the needs of the community. The Persons Associated with Visual Impairment will host a number of virtual activities one of which, a cultural show Sunday on WACK Radio platforms.
PAVI is a non-profit organization established in October 1995, the organization is also looking ahead to founders day on May 18th which commemorates a special day for the blind community. We are joined Bhawani Persad - President of PAVI.
Food sustainability continues to be a major topic globally and one key player in that plan is the agriculture sector. Ensuring the survival and good health of our plants and crops are some of the ways we contribute to ensuring food security.Under the theme, "Protecting Plants, Protecting Life" the United Nations has designated May 12th as the International Day of Plant Health to raise global awareness on how protecting plant health can help end hunger, reduce poverty, protect biodiversity and the environment, and boost economic development.
To advance this initiative, the World Food Day National Committee will host a number of activities tomorrow at the Chaguanas Farmers' Market in Endeavour, Chaguanas from 7:30 am.Deanne Ramroop, Chairperson of the World Food Day National Committee and Director (Ag.) of the Extension, Training and Information Services (ETIS) Division , Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.
The International Breast Cancer Paddlers Commission was established with the aim of creating breast cancer dragon boat teams,
to encourage recreation and exercise for those diagnosed with breast cancer.Locally, the Dragon Boat Federation is hosting the President of the organization to help establish a local chapter of the Breast Cancer Paddling Program.
The IBPC has over fifty thousand members world wide and tomorrow they will conduct an open forum from 2 pm at the Hasely Crawford Stadium and on Sunday, Breast Cancer Survivors will be given the opportunity to try the sport at the Dragon Boat Center located at Williams Bay Chaguramas.We are joined by Micelle O'Keefe Chairperson- Trinidad Tobago Dragon Boat Federation , Breast Cancer Survivor Committee and President of the Dragon Boat Federation Keith Dalip.
In International News, Finland looks set to apply for NATO membership after the prime minister and president said it must happen "without delay".
It is a dramatic reversal by a country that has long relied on its own military strength to remain neutral but prepared. But Finland shares a 1,300-kilometre-long border with Russia and, since the war in Ukraine began, Finnish support for joining NATO has gone from about 25 percent to approximately 76 percent. More from Al Jazeera.