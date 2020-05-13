On the show, Focus On the Family segment. We focused on the economic impact of Covid-19 on the family. Dr. Jennifer Dolly Clinical Director, Dolly and Associates Ltd and Carla Woo- Financial Consultant was our guests.
Then we were joined by Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon as we continue to examine the Government's Phased Reopening Plan.
All that and more including our Dragonzilla Story time segment courtesy the NGC Bocas Lit Fest.
We chatted with our guest six weeks ago to see how he was coping with the Covid-19 Pandemic. Basketball Athlete Chike Augustine is in the Canary Islands in Spain, originally from Laventille.