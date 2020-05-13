On the show, Focus On the Family segment. We focused on the economic impact of Covid-19 on the family. Dr. Jennifer Dolly Clinical Director, Dolly and Associates Ltd and Carla Woo- Financial Consultant was our guests.

Then we were joined by Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon as we continue to examine the Government's Phased Reopening Plan.

All that and more including our Dragonzilla Story time segment courtesy the NGC Bocas Lit Fest.

We chatted with our guest six weeks ago to see how he was coping with the Covid-19 Pandemic. Basketball Athlete Chike Augustine is in the Canary Islands in Spain, originally from Laventille.

QPCC FOOD DRIVE IN OTHER AREAS

The Queen's Park Cricket Club is continuing its food drive, with the distribution of hampers to the needy in different parts of the country.

TRADE AND INDUSTRY MINISTER REFUTES AMCHAM AND T&T

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon is refuting claims made by the American and Trinidad and Tobago Chamber that government has not done enough to ensure the viability of local business in the post-COVID-19 crisis period.

GUYANA ELECTIONS RECOUNT

CARICOM and the Organisation of American States have both expressed alarm over the recount of ballots in Guyana.

GOOD NEWS BUT NO FLIP OF A SWITCH

Tobago would be testing for COVID 19 from next week, elective surgeries have restarted and there are now 10,000 PCR kits in the country as community tests are to be ramped up.