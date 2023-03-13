In this episode of Morning Edition, Former Attorney General Garvin Nicholas was on set and weighed in on AG Reginald Amour's rejection of a call for more staff at the DPP's office. The DPP last week said there could be a collapse of the justice system if the staffing issue is not addressed.
Violence at the nations schools continues to be a problem in Trinidad and Tobago. President Elect of the Association of Psychologists of Trinidad and Tobago Kelly Mc Farlene, who is also a Clinical Psychologist joined us to discuss the issue.
Grande Food Hub seeks to create a visitor's destination point in Sangre Grande, providing opportunities for local vendors to showcase their creative products and ultimately bring the community together in a family-friendly environment.
To tell us more is Damian Chow -Managing Director Grande Food Hub.
We are taking you back to 1970 this morning…..with the March to Caroni.
We chatted with Martin Alexander- Executive Member, NJAC /Pres. Caribbean Historical Society, Dr Godfrey St. Bernard- Acting Director of SALISES, UWI and Professor Emeritus Dr Brinsley Samaroo- Lecturer/Author.
The Earth Defenders are SWMCOL's characters that represent people who do positive things that help the planet. They represent a call-to action as they encourage citizens to be eco-conscious. To tell us more is Selma Elie-SWMCOLS Corporate Communications Specialist and she has two mascots with her on set.
