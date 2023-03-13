In this episode of Morning Edition, Former Attorney General Garvin Nicholas was on set and weighed in on AG Reginald Amour's rejection of a call for more staff at the DPP's office. The DPP last week said there could be a collapse of the justice system if the staffing issue is not addressed.

Violence at the nations schools continues to be a problem in Trinidad and Tobago. President Elect of the Association of Psychologists of Trinidad and Tobago Kelly Mc Farlene, who is also a Clinical Psychologist joined us to discuss the issue.

We opened the phone lines at 623-1711 ext 1995 to give you a chance to call in and share your views and perspectives with us.

Grande Food Hub seeks to create a visitor's destination point in Sangre Grande, providing opportunities for local vendors to showcase their creative products and ultimately bring the community together in a family-friendly environment.

To tell us more is Damian Chow -Managing Director Grande Food Hub.

We are taking you back to 1970 this morning…..with the March to Caroni.

We chatted with Martin Alexander- Executive Member, NJAC /Pres. Caribbean Historical Society, Dr Godfrey St. Bernard- Acting Director of SALISES, UWI and Professor Emeritus Dr Brinsley Samaroo- Lecturer/Author.

The Earth Defenders are SWMCOL's characters that represent people who do positive things that help the planet. They represent a call-to action as they encourage citizens to be eco-conscious. To tell us more is Selma Elie-SWMCOLS Corporate Communications Specialist and she has two mascots with her on set.

Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today and join for M.E PRIME at 8:30pm. In the mean time we leave you with this live update in Mayaro.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Balliram Maharaj Book Launch

Balliram Maharaj Book Launch

When you hear the name Balliram Maharaj, you think of businesses such as Maharaj West Side, ADM and Jumbo Foods. Mr Maharaj a businessman, a community man in the Borough of Arima, and the recipient of a 2022 National Award recently launched his book, "From Tomato Boy To Business Magnate."

Eve Post Match

Eve Post Match

The victory was a proud moment for coach Angus Eve who believes the result was a representation of their training.

Phagwa

Phagwa

After a two-year absence of Phagwa celebrations because of COVID restrictions, recreation grounds across the country were awash with colour as Hindus enjoyed the spring festival of Holi.

Road Fatalities In Tobago

Road Fatalities In Tobago

Two road fatalities are now engaging the attention of police in Tobago. Dead are Stefano Dash of Glen Rd. Tobago and teenager Aaron Hills of Rockley Vale Scarborough in separate accidents this weekend.