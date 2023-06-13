In this episode of Morning Edition, Mr. Edward Moodie, President of the South Oropouche Riverine Flood Action Group to discuss the torrential rains and floods in South Trinidad.
The Heritage and Stabilization Fund is back in focus following a media report that the fund had a loss of US 913.5 million dollars. Well yesterday Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the report lacked proper analysis and context.
He said currently, the net value of the fund is an estimated $US5.5bn. Well today Economist Dr Marlene Attz joins us to make some sense of the matter.
Lets chat now about the Ministry of Trade's new upcoming initiative.
"Welcome to the World Export" which is a collaboration between the Ministry of Trade and Industry; Exim Bank of Trinidad and Tobago and Youth Business Trinidad and Tobago. To tell us more are Navin Dookeran, CEO, Exim Bank and Michelle Low Chew Tung Managing Director, Inveni Business & Technology Ltd. & Export Training Facilitator.
It's now time for our weekly tips and advice from the TTPS with Inspsector Michelle Lewis, TTPS Information Officer.
A Cancer Charity promotional event is being held in the coming days and here to speak with us about it is President of the Caribbean Association of Cardiology and Haematology, Dr. Marisa Nimrod.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us. tune in for M.E PRIME this evening.