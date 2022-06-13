Trinidad and Tobago is put on notice 'expect higher prices and food shortages in the coming months' ...Wang Li Supermarket manager Dexter Emmanuel says Prices will always increase because we (TT) import everything. He also said with the war (between) Russia and Ukraine, the price of flour may increase.
We are getting some problems to get some brands of flour...and there are many businesses owners saying the same thing. We are joined by Economist Dr. Vaalmikki Arjoon to tell is more about what this means moving ahead....
Let's continue our dialogue with Economist Dr. Arjoon on the food crisis affecting the world and its impact on T&T.
Concerns have long been raised over the impact of examinations on children particularly when it comes to transitioning to secondary school. Cabinet Appointed a committee to study the Concordat and Secondary Entrance Assessment Examination to determine if it should be replaced by another format.
There are two public consultations, one last Thursday and the other will be tomorrow. The events are virtual via Zoom and live on the Ministry of Education's page, here to tell us more is Professor Jerome De Lisle Director, School of Education, St. Augustine Campus.
Thank you for staying with us and special thanks to our sponsors Value Optical for sponsoring our next segment. For today's Business Breakfast we are joined by Rhonda Maria Glynn who was on this show pre-pandemic talking about her shift in career and journey at a later stage in life.
She is a Business Strategist and Mindset Coach and will be hosting an event on July 29th , put on by company Zoma Business Solutions. Ms. Glynn has over 26th years in the aviation industry and left to pursue her business, she is with us via Zoom.
Let's focus on the elderly in our society and services available to better assist them on this journey. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is on Wednesday and to commemorate the Ministry will host a webinar dealing with estate planning and financial literacy.
To tell us what we can expect and also, update us about the current situation on the reports of elder abuse is Dr. Hyacinth Blake who is the Director, Division of Ageing.
According to United States-based Child Rescue Coalition (CRC) liaison Glen Pounder there is a growing appetite for child sex abuse footage in Trinidad. Speaking with the Sunday Express Pounder said based on IP addresses identified, Port of Spain tops the list of viewership, closely followed by Chaguanas.
Other areas streaming such footage include New Grant, Maraval, Arima, San Fernando, Petit Valley, Sangre Grande, Point Fortin, Arouca, Couva and Mayaro. To speak with us on the issue this morning is Independent Senator Hazel Thompson Ahye. Thank you for joining us.
Let's focus on regional news...
In St Lucia, The Public is told that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government's application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of diesel and gasoline have increased as a result of global record high prices.
A barrel of crude oil is at an all-time high of USD123.16 compared to 2019 when cost per barrel peaked at USD64.30.
The Government is now subsidizing gasoline at $0.44 per gallon and receives an excise tax of $1.27 for diesel.