Joining us via zoom is MP for Barataria/San Juan Saddam Hosein. There has been a spike in criminal activity in the Barataria/ San Juan area in recent days there have been shootings, woundings and even murders stemming from warring gangs.

Sticking with crime. We are now joined by  Immediate Past President of the San Juan.

Business Association Jason Roach.

Mr. Roach, what's the impact on the business community ?

Moody's Investors Service has improved Trinidad and Tobago's credit rating outlook

from stable to positive.

But what does all of this mean?

Well Professor Roger Hosein has all of the answers.

Is your child outspoken? Is he/she talkative in school? Then this segment is for you.

Increase Media is having a kid's workshop entitled "Kids Oratory Club". To tell us more about the Oratory Club is Founder of Increase media

Luna John.

Awake D Rhythm Within...thats this weekend as The Lydian singers puts on what they promise to be a specular two

day event at the Central Bank Auditorium.

Here to tell us more is Dr. Leah

Brown - Artistic Director, and Mr. Anton Williams - Secretary & Associate

Thank you to all of our guests for joining us. Tune in for M.E PRIME this evening. We leave you with this image of sunset from a viewer.

Morning Edition: 13th July 2023

