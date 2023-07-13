Morning Edition: 13th July 2023

Joining us via zoom is MP for Barataria/San Juan Saddam Hosein. There has been a spike in criminal activity in the Barataria/ San Juan area in recent days there have been shootings, woundings and even murders stemming from warring gangs.
Sticking with crime. We are now joined by Immediate Past President of the San Juan.
Business Association Jason Roach.
Mr. Roach, what's the impact on the business community ?
Moody's Investors Service has improved Trinidad and Tobago's credit rating outlook
from stable to positive.
But what does all of this mean?
Well Professor Roger Hosein has all of the answers.
Is your child outspoken? Is he/she talkative in school? Then this segment is for you.
Increase Media is having a kid's workshop entitled "Kids Oratory Club". To tell us more about the Oratory Club is Founder of Increase media
Luna John.
Awake D Rhythm Within...thats this weekend as The Lydian singers puts on what they promise to be a specular two
day event at the Central Bank Auditorium.
Here to tell us more is Dr. Leah
Brown - Artistic Director, and Mr. Anton Williams - Secretary & Associate
