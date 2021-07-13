In this edition, we focused on the pandemic relief offered by the Government. A number of measures were announcement more than one year ago, whether it be rental assistance, loans geared towards businesses or salary relief grants.
Are you satisfied with the government's response to those impacted negatively by the pandemic. We got your feedback.
Two additional sectors were reopened yesterday with more expected in the next week and the country's borders set to open on Saturday. We got the view of the TTPS, Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar.
With school on vacation, parents are looking for positive ways to keep their children entertained for several weeks. Vacation camps are ongoing even during the pandemic, offering a variety of activities during the Jul/August period. Camp Tippi Tambu carries the tagline 'Experience Trinbago Culture Virtually', it gets under gets underway from July 26th to August 20th.
The facilitators and teachers for this camp are well known in the theatre arts industry with lots of experience with children's workshops. We were joined by Penelope Spencer - Actress, Storyteller, Producer and Teacher also with us, Cecilia Salazar - Actress Teacher and Producer.
So far, so good !. That's probably how some would describe the Gold Cup Campaign by Trinidad and Tobago thus far. Many were surprised by Saturday's 0-0 result against Mexico, the Soca Warriors will face El Salvador on July 14. We got the perspective from Lasana Liburd, the Editor of Wired868.