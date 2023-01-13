Welcome to the Friday Edition, its the Carnival Rooftop Series. We kick off today's show by paying tribute to the veteran Calypsonian, the Great Mighty Trini.
He is with us live on set and we will be chatting about what Carnival and Trinidad and Tobago means to him.
Given name Robert Elias, he is well know for his songs "Curry Tabanca" and "Sailing" is also concerned about the lack of appreciation show to calypsonians and their artform.
He tells us his favorite song which we are playing in the background is "Still the BEST' a beautiful ode to TT's culture, expression and richness
We are now chatting with Jamila De Bique a member of the Gateway to the World Events Committee. Gateway has created a name for itself with its signature Ultra All Inclusive event hosted in January of each year at the South Terminal Carpark, Piarco.
This event has established itself as one of the premium events in the East. This year, the event is once again headlined by Kes the Band with trending artists such as Patrice, Ricardo, Ding Dong, Problem Child, Shal, ATeam Band etc, etc.
Miss De Bique joins us now to tell us more and she even has some giveaways.
An MBA holder from the celebrated Mona School of Business and Management, University of the West Indies, Mona–Jamaica, Nathalie is the consummate Prime Lead on Project Management and Turnkey operationalization of food manufacturing facilities of Innovative Consumer Packaged Goods.
Following a phenomenally successful 20 – year corporate career in food manufacturing Nathalie founded the successful Day Spa brand Glorious Bodies Glorious Minds.
With two locations, towards holistic transformation of the body and mind using the most luxurious and highest quality products designed to lull clients into a full experience of total body relaxation and mind wellness.
Since its Carnival season she even has specials of $50 off all services. She joins us now to tell us more.
Well-known for producing a sound that is riveting, relevant and authentic, Freetown Collective is part of a wave of new calypso artists emerging from the Caribbean.
The six-piece dynamic musical ensemble distinguishes itself through a unique blend of Caribbean rhythms and urban pop music.
Today we are joined by lead vocalist Muhammad Muwakil and lead guitarist Lou Lyons to tell us about their latest release (and third offering for Carnival 2023) "Mighty People," which was launched on Friday 6 January, as well as other plans the band has for the season.
We are also joined by Mical Teja who is a Cultural award wining recording artiste, songwriter and music producer from Trinidad and Tobago.
Mical Teja has been lighting up the Caribbean Music scene with his releases 'PROUD' which won him the EYESLAM SUPERSTAR TITLE and a SEMI FINAL POSITION in the INTERNATIONAL SOCA MONARCH.
Some of Mical's achievements are producing and co-writing Olatunji's "Bodyline" which gained him entry into the X Factor competition, and today he will also be speaking about and performing the song MAS which he sang with Freetown Collective.
We hope you are ready to enjoy the vibes here with us because Freetwon Collective is about to perform " Mighty People'.
Now Mical Teja will take the stage with Freetown to perform their song 'MAS'.
Known for his exceptional lyrical ability, soca artiste Akeem Chance who goes by the sobriquet, "Preedy" is proving to be a triple threat in the world of entertainment.
The Maloney resident has shown his prowess with a pen; his talent on the 'mic' and if you did not know, he is also quite an accomplished dancer.
Preedy is known within the soca industry as a talented writer, penning many of the popular tracks for Machel Montano and others. He joins us live on set today to talk about his songs for this year, his upcoming events and what Carnival means to him.
He will also give us a riveting performance of his 2023 offerings.
Get ready to get up and dance and feel the carnival vibe! As Soca Artiste Preedy takes the stage with his Guitarist Kwami Morrison to transform the atmosphere with his musical offerings for this season.
