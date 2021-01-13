The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is resisting a move by the Ministry to slash their working hours. The union says they were not part of any discussion surrounding such a move and are taking a stand.
In a response to TV6 news, education Minister, Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said, at a meeting last Thursday, she asked TTUTA and other stakeholders for recommendations on the working hours issue and other issues regarding the possible physical reopening of schools.
The Minister added she received written comments from two stakeholders, the following day and is still awaiting TTUTA's written input. We were joined by TTUTA President Antonia De Freitas.
Well carnival is bacchanal and even with Covid-19, it seems like there may be some excitement brewing. The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts reiterated their position on carnival and carnival related events. The follows concerns raised following videos , front page headlines and now concerns raised by the TTPS over the staging of the event under the current health regulations.
And if that isn't enough, President of the Downtown Owners Merchants Association Gregory Aboud has called for the government to consider hosting carnival celebrations under Covid-19 guidelines. In an interview with TV6, he outlined a number of measures he believes can be applicable under the circumstances.
We were joined by Rubadiri Victor- President of The Artists' Coalition of Trinidad & Tobago and Jules Sobion-CEO & Commander in Chief, Caesar's Army / Band Leader of the Masquerade Band Rogue.
Thanks to the advocacy of the NGOs, the Ministry and persons who are affected by mental health challenges, more and more people are becoming more aware of the condition. In an effect to provide more support, the Ministry of launching a national mental health directory of services. Dr Hazel Othello, Director of the Mental Health Unit of the Ministry of Health joined us and give some more details.
The Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday that the post-Christmas 2020 Covid-19 spike, which medical authorities had been fearful of, may have started. yesterday the Ministry reported 13 new cases, while 275 remain active. Meanwhile, there are still fears of the second strain of the virus that is prompted renewed lockdowns in several parts worldwide.
We got the view of Tobago-born Virologist Dr. Cindy Duke who is based in Las Vegas, good morning.