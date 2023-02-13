In this episode of Morning Edition, Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke explained how a new system will be implemented by the Licensing Office to manage the rush for vehicle inspections, particularly for trucks and other heavy vehicles.
The scourge of crime and gun violence continues to plague citizens of this country. This morning Former Head of the PSC and Criminologist Professor Ramesh Deosaran joins us to discuss the issue and how it can be dealt with.
Dr. Simone Titus – Chief Technical Officer at the Ministry of Agriculture is with us now to tell us about their rabies vaccination drive.
The Foundation for Enhancement and the Enrichment of Life (F.E.E.L.) provided the country last year with over 33 million dollars in food stuff, toiletries, clothing and medical supplies. to tell us more about the organization and its Chief Executive Officer, Wendell Constantine.
Talk Tent is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. It was first produced in 1983 for talk artistes to showcase their talent. Joining us to tell us more is Orator Paul Keens Douglas.
