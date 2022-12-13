In this episode of Morning Edition, we showcase the videos and images you sent to us in the" Trinbago Yuh Nice" Feature.
Next, There are hundreds of eyes diseases causing pain and suffering to many, some have no cure but others are treatable. Yesterda,y Multi-Media Journalist Nicole M Romany and Cameraman Brandon Beniot visited a medical facility giving free treatment.
Let's seek an update now on the Manzanilla to Mayaro Main Road which was severely affected during the recent floods. The collapse of the road was a major inconvenience cutting out villagers and businesses in the area.
The Ministry of Works and Transport announced that it will build bypasses on the side of the road, closer to the swamp to allow the resumption of vehicular traffic on the road.
According to the Ministry, at least 16 breaches on the Manzanilla to Mayaro Road had been recorded and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinana joins us via zoom now.
Let's focus on Agriculture. Praedial larceny, the threat of the African giant snail and crop losses due to flooding are some of the concerns. Outspoken farmer Shiraz Khan joins us now.
We are continuing our discussion on safety and security during the Christmas season. With school out and the seasonal shopping in the air, protecting not only your property but your personal space, is extremely important. Sgt. Forde is here to share some tips with us from the TTPS.
Climate change continues to dangerously impact the lives of people around the world and for those of us in the region, we find ourselves on the frontlines of a crisis that we did not cause.
This Climate Analytics Caribbean event on 14 December will take a deep dive look into the outcomes of COP 27 through a Caribbean lens and we are joined on set by Rueanna Haynes, Director of Climate Analytics Caribbean.
This Christmas, three Port of Spain-based primary schools have teamed up to present their first-ever musical titled Gloria! Gloria! Christmas in Granny's Magic House.
Calling themselves the Port of Spain Dukes, the group comprises students of St. Catherine's Girls, Christus Rex (formerly Richmond Street Boys) and Trinity Junior Anglican Schools, in a major joint fundraiser production carded for December 16 and 17 at the Lord Kitchener Auditorium, National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain.
Administrator Heather Mac Intosh-Simon joins us now via zoom.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image captioned 'Evening time in Piarco'.