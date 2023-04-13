In this Episode of Morning Edition, for most of this week the major topic of discussion has been about crime. Last weekend there were a number of home invasions and even murders in separate incidents.
This resulted in calls for an SOE in some quarters and at least one community is considering barricades.
Joining us now is CPL Derrick Sharbodie, Manager and founder of the St. James Youth Club. Officer Sharbodie thank you for joining us. There is a feeling that things are spiraling out of control. How do you see it?
it's time for our Business Breakfast segment now with the Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards.
We do have with us this morning Dr. Axel Kravatzky, Chair TTBS National Mirror Committee and Ms. Nadita Ramchala, Manager, Standardization Division.
Great news! As the TTCO signed bilateral agreements with the Jamaica Music Society, Artist Canada and the South African Music Performance Rights Association on intellectual property rights/creative and music industry.
To tell us more about the agreement, is Dr. Vijay Ramlal TTCO Founder and Mr. Evon Mullings, General Manager Jamaica Music Society.
Trinidad to host the regional symposium on Crime next week at the Hyatt. To tell us more about the summit is Mr. Sherwin Toyne Stephenson, Programme Manager, Crime and Security Directorate of Human and Social Development.
The Ministry of Agriculture is back with its second cohort of the Youth Agricultural Homestead Programme.
The programme is intended to equip young people with the skills to become successful agribusiness entrepreneurs. Joining us now is Mrs. Gachelle Gilkes-Edwards, Programme Coordinator YAHP from the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service.
