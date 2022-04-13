Focussing on the economy and where we are currently at. A couple weeks ago Finance Minister Colm Imbert denounced comments made by Guyana's Vice President Bharat Jagdeo saying that the data shows that T&T is not falling apart.
Even though the government announced a rise in the price of fuel last week, Minister Imbert says the reduction in the fuel subsidy still places T&T in a good position globally.From Tuesday 19th the following changes will take effect:
Pemium gasoline will increase by $1 per litre to $6.75. Super gasoline will also increase by $1 from $4.97 per litre to $5.97.
The price of diesel will increase by 50 cents to $3.91 per litre while the price of kerosene has been increased to $3.50.
We are joined by Dr. Roger Hosein- Economist & Lecturer
Dr. Bhoe Tewarie- Former Minister of Planning
Mariano Browne- Economist and Former PNM Gov't Minister
Chief Executive Officer of the Manufacturers Association Dr. Mahindra Ramesh Ramdeen, on this Morning Edition, talks about their recent election, some of the challenges they faced during the Covid restrictions and their plans for the way forward, now that the economy is reopened.
While some are engaged in spiritual observances there are others who are busy planning a long await relaxing trip and for hoteliers in Tobago, they are hoping Trinidadians make Tobago their choice. The easing of covid-19 regulations and restrictions is a welcomed move by the business community but how much fruit has it yielded? President of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association Chris James joins us.
On the weekend 21-year-old Vikash Samaroo was in the waters at Indian Bay, Mayaro, when a wave crashed and dragged him into the sea. Reports say the 21-year-old was unable to swim and was shouting for help but the force of the waves separated him from his relatives and other beach goers who attempted to rescue him. His wife is reported as saying there were no lifeguards on duty who may have been able to save him.
In this segment, we speak with the Secretary of the Lifeguard Branch of the NUGFU Gideon Valdez to find what may have caused the absence of lifeguards. We will also discuss their salary issues, equipment issues and advice and warnings for the upcoming long weekend.