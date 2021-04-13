PM REMAINS POSITIVE FOR COVID 19
The National vaccination drive is ongoing with the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine across twenty-one sites. In Tobago, the Health and Wellness Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine over the weekend stated that about 67% of the vaccines administered thus far went to the most vulnerable. The island has 21 active cases, one of which remains Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley. He again tested positive yesterday and remains in home quarantine at his official residence. How has the vaccination drive been thus far in Tobago? Dr. Roxanne Mitchell- TRHA Acting General Manager of Primary Care Services
ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: IMF REPORT
Last week, The International Monetary Fund issued its World Economic Outlook under the theme ' Managing Divergent Recoveries'. We are already into the second quarter of the year and half way through the financial year, a time when we are usually preparing for a mid-year budget review from the finance minister. It was only last week, Energy Minister Franklin Khan speaking on this programme reiterate the point of diversifying from the Energy Sector. We were joined by Dr. Roger Hosein, Economist Kevin Ramnarine- Former Energy Minister and Mariano Browne- Former Gov't Minister & Economist.
TTPS INFORMATION DRIVE
The Anti-Gang Bill as passed in the House of representatives on Friday, legislation that the TTPS believes is crucial in crime fighting. We heard more on how this bill can be effective in creating a safer society by Senior Superintendent, Wayne Mystar.
CONVERSATIONS WITH THE UNITED NATIONS
The conversation has shifted in recent months towards better understanding what is gender-based violence and how can we eliminate such instances. The dialogue continues today in our series with the United Nations Women, our focus, Caribbean Culture and the Perceptions of Masculinity. Music is said to be a universal language and has proven to be a strong force within Caribbean culture. We will examine some of our norms including, musical lyrics with our guests: Rhoda Reddock- Professor of Gender and Development and Head of the Centre for Gender and Development Studies at the St. Augustine Campus, Zeno Constance- Playwright and Author, Valmiki Maharaj- Creative Director for the Carnival Band Lost Tribe.
REGIONAL
St. Lucia, Barbados and Grenada have reported volcanic Ash in their countries, following the explosions of the La Soufriere Volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Grenada has issued a marine advisory for persons venturing out at sea as a combination of Volcanic ash and Saharan dust is expected to reduce visibility. In Barbados, the island has begun a national cleanup campaign and will continue once the ash-fall remains present. The World Bank disbursed US$20 million to support the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines' response to the crisis posed by the La Soufrière volcano eruption.