Morning Edition: 12th September 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, four new Independent Senators were sworn in on Monday, one of them is multimedia professional Sunity Maharaj.
Let's chat now with the President of the Fire Service Association Leo Ramkissoon to speak with us about claims of equipment shortages in the service.
Area Representative for Buccoo/Mt. Pleasant/Canaan, Assemblyman Sonny Craig will be hosting "Tobago Swim Fest 2023 ", the first of its kind in Tobago.
"Tobago Swim Fest 2023 ", is open to the public and is free to attend to tell us more is Assemblyman Mr. Sonny Craig, Assistant Secretary for the Division of Health ,Wellness and Social Protection.
We are chatting with TTPS Ambassador Sgt. Ancil Forde about school violence in light of schools recent reopening and already there are reports of fighting involving school children.
Time to wake up shake up and get this show moving its the Bowl Them Out Cricket show. I'm your host James Saunders.
Today the CPL takes a break as the players touch down in Guyana ahead of the next round which starts on Wednesday in the cricket crazy country.
On today's show we dissect the Trinidad leg of the competition look back at the Knight Riders performance on home soil which sees them leading the standings.
We also talk a bit about the women and as always we take a peek behind the scenes to check out some of the cool stuff.
Relax and enjoy, It's the Bowl Them Out Cricket Show.
Trinbago Knight Riders ensured a top-two finish and place in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Qualifiers with a seven wicket victory over the Saint Lucia Kings on Sunday.
The home team won the toss and chose to field but it was their former player Colin Munro who was the star of the Saint Lucia Kings innings, scoring an unbeaten 72 runs to take the side to 167-3 after 20 overs.
The Knight Riders' chase was headlined by a superb half century from Mark Deyal, alongside support from wicket-keeper Lorcan Tucker and Andre Russell, to take the side to a seven-wicket victory in their final game this season in front of their home crowd.
