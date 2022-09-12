This morning we are joined by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales to address claims by his constituents in Lopinot/ Bon Air West over water supply woes.
The residents protested saying a recently commissioned $3 million water treatment plant in the area is not helping their water problems. They say they still go days without out. However, the Minister says it's an act of mischief....To clear the air on the situation let's chat with Minister Gonzales.
World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD), celebrated annually on 10 September, is organized by the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) and endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO). The event represents a global commitment to focus attention on suicide prevention.
The theme of WSPD 2022, "Creating hope through action". To tell us more is Clinical Traumatologist Hanif Benjamin.
Realising that there was more that could off been done to assist job seekers, skilled labour professionals and business owners, Mr Sashi Maharaj has embarked on a new venture which takes the form of a Digital platform - Career Pro Caribbean to help connect the unemployed, businesses and consumers.
His aim is geared towards elevating individuals from simply acquiring jobs to actively developing professional skills and careers & assisting Caribbean businesses in maximising their customer base, brand awareness, brand equity and annual profits. Mr. Maharaj joins us today to tell us more.
Let's now talk about Life…. the concert…where all cultures will be united all differences erased one night where we come together as one come witness the 3 dimensions of Mavado, Skeng & friends beyond their thoughts beyond their words beyond their music….It takes place on Friday 23rd September. To tell us more we are joined by Jason Valentine, A.K.A Hollywood Sachy who is in charge of campaign marketing.
As debate continues to heat up with the public spat involving PDP Leader Watson Duke and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine we want to hear your thoughts on the matter.
Many have said social media was not the appropriate forum for what transpired and some have said it was only a matter of time but let's hear from you our viewers to get your perspective on the matter. Call us at 623-1711 ext 1995.
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 9:30 this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this beautiful image.