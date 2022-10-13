On today's morning edition, we discuss a conference geared towards Caribbean businesses looking to expand or initiate trade relations with U.S companies.
The 2022 Caribbean Region Business Conference is said to be held on October 24th-25th. We got more information on this matter from Valerie Laboy, Economic Chief of the U.S Embassy Port of Spain and Vice President of Amcham, Stuart Franco.
On our Business Breakfast section, Elisa Doldron, Business Executive Officer of Global Brands and Shaunelle Mieres-Aparicio, a Nutritionist and Nestlé's Nutrition Science manager, spoke about Nestlé's drive in local innovation and manufacturing of plant based milk as well as their other plant based foods and beverages.
Later, TWCU Credit Union Director Trevor Alleyne and Data Entry Clerk/Youth Arm Member Akeela Irish discussed their ongoing initiatives for the month of October at the TWCU Credit Union Cooperative Society. For example, they stated that they would be hosting a Health and Wellness Fair on Thursday 20th October 2022, at their Fredrick Street Location's car park in Port of Spain.
We also discussed an art auction that started by mere donations of art pieces to the St. Francis RC Church in Belmont. The proceeds of this auction are to be geared towards the restoration of the church. For an intimate perusal of the collection, Reporter Alicia Boucher and Camerawoman Kerry Patrick informed us that the gallery is to be set up in the National Trust building at Millie Fleurs.
Another arts and entertainment highlight was our feature on Trinidadian composer Etienne Charles, who was a multimedia composer for the world renowned New York Philharmonic orchestra. Charles and company rocked the famous Lincoln Center to celebrate the orchestra's newly renovated home.
In other news, Cinema One launched its newest complex in Central Trinidad on Tuesday. The newly launched Cine Central is just one of their operations, including the IMAX movie theatre and Gemstone Cinema.
For regional news, we discussed the high influx of Ghanaian nurses flying into Barbados on Monday to boost their local healthcare system, which is under strain due to lack of nurses.
On theme with the topic of Barbados, their was an exchange of Letters of Intent between the government of Barbados and the Republic of China regarding the reconstruction of the Stadium Facility at Waterford. Barbados' Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley says the reconstruction of the Stadium will be carried out in two phases to accommodate training and qualification for the next Olympic games.
Today's weather was discussed while wrapping up today's broadcasting, with heavy showers already in P.O.S and other parts of the country, and Caroni River's banks having bursted.