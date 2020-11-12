On today's Morning Edition, The Government has refuted claims by the Opposition Leader about the proposal by Patriotic Energies, to acquire the Point-a-Pierre Refinery. In a media conference, the Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and the Minister of Finance dismissed the claims.
Member of Parliament for Oropouche East, Dr. Roodal Moonilal has called for a National Security Joint Select Committee to examine the matter. Dr Moonilal joined Fazeer.
Is it a case of too many hands in the pot? Several candidates have put themselves up for the presidency of the Public Services Association, all in a bid to vote out the incumbent Watson Duke. With over 25 years involvement in the trade union and having served on the PSA executive, Oral Saunders believes he can make a difference.
Is an apology good enough? Dr Avinash Sawh, owner of Sawh's Medical Associates in San Fernando, has asked for forgiveness following an offensive rant that went viral last week. There was a meeting of the Council of the Medical Board yesterday, meanwhile the Medical Association has condemned the act and endorsed an investigation into the matter.
We were joined by Dr Darren Dookeeram- President of the Medical Association
Dr. Hariharan Seetharam - Professor of Anesthesia & Critical Care and Secretary of the council of the Medical Board of T&T.
Trinbagonian musician Kalpee has unveiled the official video for his new track 'Put A Record On' - available now on FVP Records via Absolute Label Services. The song features on Kalpee's recently released Feel Good Playlist Vol. 1 EP.
Co-produced and written with fellow Trinidad producer Tano 'Put A Record On' pays homage to Bob Marley's legendary single 'Three Little Birds' and artistes continue to keep busy in spite of the no February carnival announcement. Former Groovy Soca Monarch Olatunji has new music out ' Doh Stop the Carnival ' which also pays tribute to Calypso Icon Lord Invader.