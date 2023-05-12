In this episode of Morning Edition, we kick off today's show with a discussion on the Brent Thomas matter, the Opposition Leader's letter to the Barbados PM and the statement issued by Justice Devindra Rampersad.
To give his perspective on the matter we are joined by Dr. Kirk Meighoo, PRO for the United National Congress.
lets put the focus now on the mid year budget review. We are joined this morning by, Vivek Charran, Chairman of the Confederation of Regional business Chambers, Coordinator of the Confederation, Business Strategist and Marketing Communications Specialist, Jai Leladharsingh and President of the San Fernando Business Association Daphne Bartlett.
Today The Quantum Foundation will Launch its international Peace Campaign. The launch comes at a time when Trinidad and CARICOM face a Public Health Emergency.
Joining us live on set to tell us more are, Dr. Mike Jervis, all the way from London and he is the Head of Strategy for Quantum Foundation and we also have Quacy Peters, Chief Operations Manager Quantum.
Lets talk about the North Zone Cricket Council T20 Tournament. Chairman Winston Sobers is live in studio to share more.
Its Mother's Day weekend and a very special time us. Bp Renegades is hosting an event to celebrate the mother's of TT. To tell us more are Collin Greaves, BP Renegades Steel Orchestra and Cheryl Lala, Comms Advisor for Her Excellency.
