Morning Edition: 12th May, 2021

RESPONSES TO COVID RELIEF MEASURES
Salary relief grants, a food basket programme and an assurance from the Minister of Finance Colm Imbert that the Ministry will work with the banks to ensure businesses can access the $229 million in finances available by the government. These were some of the announcements made by the Minister at his Media conference on Monday, in relation to the government's Covid19 response package to impact of the Covid19 virus.
The Pandemic continues to rage locally claiming nine more lives and 348 new positive cases. As a result of the current surge, the Government maintains that restrictive measures are key to the reduction in the number of cases. Diane Hadad- Chairperson of the Tobago Division, of the T&T Chamber of Industry of Commerce Clint Arjoon, President of the Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce Trevor Johnson, JTUM Assistant General Secretary & General Secretary BIGWU.
EID CELEBRATIONS
Muslims locally are preparing to mark the end of the month of Ramadan which signals the arrival of the Eid-Ul-Fitr festival, the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal. It's usually a time of prayer and thanksgiving for believers who, for a second time, will have to observe the festivities during the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though the observance is rooted in Islamic teachings, some of the main principles observed during Ramadan and Eid like, discipline, forgiveness and charity are pillars transcends it no the wider society. We were joined Imam Kwesi Atiba of Islamic Resource Society.
SAGICOR'S CAMPAIGN
Insurance giant Sagicior Life Inc, continues to demonstrate their commitment to the overall development of the society. They have been known to assist in several community and social areas and their latest initiative is a four-month campaign titled "Protect our Women." They have committed over $200,000 into creating awareness on gender-based violence in T&T, we are joined by Robert Trestrail President and CEO, Sagicor Life Inc.
SILK COTTON ISLAND BOOK RE: LAUNCH
We were joined by Author and Musician Ozy Merrique who told us more about the re-launch of 'Silk Cotton Island ' that's happening virtually on May 23rd.
REGIONAL NEWS
To News in the region... and we began in Grenada where Prime minister Dr Keith Mitchell has commended what he described as the recognizable improvement in the level of service provided in the country's hospitals during the pandemic. He has also promised to honour the four percent salary increase to public officers, while encouraging religious leaders to be partners in Grenada's COVID-19 vaccination programme. Dr Mitchell was speaking against the backdrop of the separation of hospital and community services from the general health portfolio, he said the move was innovative and transformational and has yielded positive results.
And to News in the Bahamas
On the fourth anniversary of the Free National Movement's (FNM) sweeping election victory, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said on Tuesday his government lost three years of its term to disasters and crises, as he defended its performance to date. The FNM, led by Minnis, was elected by a landslide on May 10, 2017, in what was largely seen as a national condemnation of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration, led by former Prime Minister Perry Christie. On the campaign trail, Minnis promised accountable and transparent governance, and the legislation to ensure it.
But four years in, a number of those promises remain unfulfilled, including the legislation to create an integrity commission, to implement a term limit for the prime minister, and to introduce fixed election dates, as well as local government reform. When pressed on those issues yesterday, Minnis said he still believes them to be important, but his government has been limited by external factors.