On today's show.....Leader of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdulah joins us after the break to look at the political landscape.
Also, we took a look at the restaurants industry with the Chief Executive Officer of Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants & Tourism Association Brian Frontin.
We were joined by writer Amanda Choo Quan 2020 Johnson and Amoy Achong Caribbean Writers Prize. The Prize will afford Choo Quan the opportunity to progress her winning work of non-fiction.The actual prize-giving will take place during the annual national literary festival, the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, now rescheduled to September 18 to 20.
All that and more including information from Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business on how they are adapting to the Covid-19 regulations. Dr Kamla Mungal - Director, Accreditation and Quality Enhancement Centre/ Leadership Institute Keenan Martinez Manager, Information Technology & METS spoke to Fazeer.