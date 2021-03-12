The Progressive Democratic Patriots met yesterday on the counter-proposal submitted by the People's National Movement Tobago Council. How does the PDP feel about the PNM's presentation? Deputy Political Leader of the PDP Farley Augustine and Assemblyman for Parlatuvier/L' Anse Fourmi/Speyside joined us now.
With limited celebratory options due to Covid-19, this year's Phagwa observance will be without some staple features.
To help fill the void, National Council of Indian Culture is hosting its first Phagwa Conference virtually this weekend. Panel discussions, roundtable chats and much more are in store with participants globally.
We were joined by Mr. Deoroop Teemal 1st Vice President National Council of Indian Culture NCIC.
We have always heard the phrase "the customer is always right" but locally, many may not be as enthusiastic about their rights or even know that they exist.
The Consumer Affairs Division under the Ministry of Trade and Industry is tasked in ensuring that the protection of consumer rights. They are taking that step a bit further this month as they observe 'World Consumer Rights Day' on Monday under the theme "Tackling Plastic Pollution". The division has a number of activities including a poster competition and secondary school outreach, Claudette Jordan-John the Acting Director, Consumer Guidance and Protection joined us on set.
We got your views on the West Indies vs Sri Lanka series three match One Day International Series against Sri Lanka. Here's what some of you had to say.
In our Artiste Forum segment, we focused on singer and songwriter Tylah Ariel. She not too long ago debuted her song 'Misery'. What inspired the lyrics and artistry? We found out.