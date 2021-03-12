The Progressive Democratic Patriots met yesterday on the counter-proposal submitted by the People's National Movement Tobago Council. How does the PDP feel about the PNM's presentation? Deputy Political Leader of the PDP Farley Augustine and Assemblyman for Parlatuvier/L' Anse Fourmi/Speyside joined us now.

With limited celebratory options due to Covid-19, this year's Phagwa observance will be without some staple features.

To help fill the void, National Council of Indian Culture is hosting its first Phagwa Conference virtually this weekend. Panel discussions, roundtable chats and much more are in store with participants globally.

We were joined by Mr. Deoroop Teemal 1st Vice President National Council of Indian Culture NCIC.

We have always heard the phrase "the customer is always right" but locally, many may not be as enthusiastic about their rights or even know that they exist.

The Consumer Affairs Division under the Ministry of Trade and Industry is tasked in ensuring that the protection of consumer rights. They are taking that step a bit further this month as they observe 'World Consumer Rights Day' on Monday under the theme "Tackling Plastic Pollution". The division has a number of activities including a poster competition and secondary school outreach, Claudette Jordan-John the Acting Director, Consumer Guidance and Protection joined us on set.

We got your views on the West Indies vs Sri Lanka series three match One Day International Series against Sri Lanka. Here's what some of you had to say.

In our Artiste Forum segment, we focused on singer and songwriter Tylah Ariel. She not too long ago debuted her song 'Misery'. What inspired the lyrics and artistry? We found out.

Andrea’s Dad In Tobago

The father of Andrea Bharatt was in Tobago earlier today at the Port mall, along with members of the Candlelight Movement, calling on Tobagonians to sign a petition for the implementation of measures that would allow women and girls to protect themselves from criminals.

Crime Wrap: 11th March, 2021

A Venezuelan is among three men arrested by officers of the San Fernando Criminal Investigation Department for Warehouse Breaking and Larceny.

Taxi Drivers Roll out Uniforms, Safety Features

In the wake of the recent kidnappings and murders of Ashanti Riley and Andrea Bharatt at the hands of illegitimate taxi drivers, the Taxi Drivers Network is rolling out uniforms and other safety features, as they seek to do their part to end the scourge of gender-based violence in this country.

NACAC Update

It’s a false start yet again.

As, for the third successive time the premier track and field tournament for young Caribbean athletes, the Carifta Games has been postponed...

The new tentative date is August 13th-15th, later this year.