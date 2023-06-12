In this episode of Morning Edition, Minister of Trade and Industry, Mrs. Paula Gopee Scoon talked about the economy now and on Trade and Industry.
Trinidad and Tobago participated in the 56th meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development in Georgetown, Guyana.
Our delegation was led by Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee Scoon.
Tracy Sheppard - Director of Pride TT , Executive Member of the Women's Caucus of Trinidad and Tobago and Realtor by Profession joins us now to talk about PRIDE Month.
Miss Sheppard is also a renowned leader, mentor and friend amongst the LGBTQ+ community providing guidance, support, and a sense of community, Tracy is known for her warmth, humor and determination.
Next on the agenda is Child Labour and its Prevention and Elimination. We are now chatting with Renee Joseph, Member of the National Steering Committee for the Prevention and Elimination of Child Labour and Farouk Mohammed- Chief Labour Inspector Specialist at the Ministry of Labour.
It's now time for our Business Breakfast segment with President of the Steel Workers Union Timothy Bailey who says his members are ready to work.
This after the TT Iron and Steel company signed an agreement to acquire the Point Lisas steel plant formerly operated by Arcelor Mittal.
Domestic violence is a serious problem around the world and in Trinidad and Tobago. Today we are joined by Kwasi Cudjoe - YES SiS Project Coordinator and Dr. Jennifer Jones-Morales - Chair First Citizens Advancement of Women Committee.
We are now discussing the LYNCHPIN fund raiser event with us live on set are Gerard Ferreira -Guitarist/ PR LYNCHPiN and Sievan Siewsarran- Vocalist/ Manager/ Band Leader.
Next is our discussion on the Economics of Crime with Dr. David Muhammad- Sociologist and Head of Behavioral Sciences & Education at UWI-Roytec and Wendell Long - Lecturer/ Head of ECONOMICS UWI Roytec.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us today, be safe and pay attention to weather alerts. We have M.E PRIME this evening and as we go here's another image from Shinese Charles captioned, 'Night time in St. Joseph."