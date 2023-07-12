Morning Edition: 12th July 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, Attorney at Law Martin George shares his thoughts on the controversy that has erupted over the Procurement Act.
This after government granted an Order of exemption without the approval of Parliament. There is now a debate between the government and opposition over the issue.
President of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association Allan Ferguson has accused the government of victimization and says he is ready to take legal action If he does not receive an export license soon.
Venezuelan nationals detained by police on Sunday are claiming poor treatment by the authorities. Activist Yesenia Gonzalez is here and has some more details for us.
We want to hear from you..call us at 623-1711 ext 1995.
Do you know what Aquaculture is? If your answer is yes, or no then, this segment is for you!
The Ministry of Youth Development and National Service has a new project underway. Gachelle Gilkes-Edwards - Programme Coordinator and Kelly Seelal
Sankar- Agriculture Coordinator are here with us to tell us more .
New York agency 28Models director Showin Bishop recently launched Studio28 in this country. He is responsible for Sangre Grande born and bred international model Jean-Luc Joseph.
Thank you to all of our guests for joining us. Tune in for M.E PRIME this evening.