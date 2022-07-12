Last week, TTO's men's 4x100m relay team received their gold medals from the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008 following the disqualification of the Jamaican team by the International Olympic Committee.
Aaron Armstrong, Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender and Richard Thompson received their long awaited medals and two of the Olympians Richard Thompson and Emmanuel Callender join us this morning on set.
We are joined by TTPS Media Ambassador Sgt. Ancil Forde to discuss matters of road traffic safety.
The country continues to celebrate the contribution of Aldwyn Roberts, better known as Lord Kitchener, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday on April 18th. Tomorrow Fyzabad Connection Theatre Company will out on the event 'The Road Make to Walk' at the Lord Kitchener Auditorium at NAPA.
Tickets are $150, and joining us on Zoom are Kevin Fortune- PRO , Fyzabad Connection Theatre Company, Kurtis Gross- Actor and Zeno Obi Constance-Playwright as Standby.
Let's tell you about Trinidad-born designer Joshua Joseph. He is New York-based and is the founder of line Rebels to Dons. He has teamed up with classic shoemaker, Clarks Originals and American designer Ronnie Fieg, to create an exclusive new design. The landmark Rebels to Dons x Clarks shoe is part of 8th Street — the innovative sub-label by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg. Joshua joins us this morning to chat.
