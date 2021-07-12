The Supermarkets Association was among the first to indicate its willingness to partner with the government in relation to a vaccination drive. That partnership began a few weeks ago and now, the Association boasts of vaccinating thirteen thousand of its members and is now seeking to expand that drive. According to President Rajiv Dipee, all sectors are invited to submit their vaccine request to vaccineinfo@satthq.com.
Mr. Dipee joined us via Zoom.
We continued our focus on the business community and the full reopening of the economy. Manufacturing and retail car sales have been given the green light to reopen, as government continues its vaccinate to operate mission. The sectors will be allowed to operate from Monday through Sunday under the updated regulations. Several Business have been closed for more than six weeks, as a result of the rise in Covid-19 cases.
We were joined by Visham Babwah President of the Automotive Dealers Association and Ricardo Mohammed, President of the Eastern Business Merchants Association.
In our Business Breakfast segment in partnership with Value Optical, today's focus was the Central Finance Facility and the role it plays. It was birthed nineteen years ago out by the Credit Union Movement with the sole purpose of empowering credit unions and non-financial cooperatives .
One of the ways they do that is by providing liquidity support to credit unions experiencing unusual or unexpected liquidity shortfalls. In a period of a pandemic and economic decline, the role of the Central Finance Facility is even more crucial. Joining us via Zoom to explain were Lyndon Byer-Vice President Central Finance Facility and Ivon Andrews- Consultant Director Central Finance Facility.
Two additional deaths and 188 new Covid-19 cases is what the Ministry of Health reported yesterday, active cases are down to 6,040. The vaccination numbers are also improving, over 225,000 have received the first dose, and over 140,000 with the second dose.
More vaccines are due to arrive this week, Tuesday 13th. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the 800,000 Sinopharm vaccines will allow for 400,000 people to be vaccinated with both their first and second shots. We got the perspective from Dr. Keegan Baggan- Public Relations Officer, T&T Medical Association.