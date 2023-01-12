In this episode of Morning Edition, PDP leader Watson Duke called on Chief Secretary Farley Augustine to come home to the arms of the PDP, as peace is required.
Also this week, was the resignation of treasurer Marlon Radgman one of many in past several weeks. Mr. Duke is on set with us.
We turn our attention now to matters related to health. The University of The West Indies and The Trinidad & Tobago Medical Association will host 'The Presidential Symposium' this Saturday from 2 pm.
Several speakers are expected, covering a variety of topics on this year's theme "Visionary Leadership in Medicine'.
Via zoom to tell us more are Dr. Marisa Nimrod Outgoing President 2022 The Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association and Professor Terence Seemungal Professor of Medicine and Campus Dean, Faculty of Medical Sciences The University of The West Indies St Augustine Campus.
The launch of Downtown Carnival is happening tomorrow, beginning at 2 pm at Memorial Park. It's hosted by the Downtown Carnival Committee, in collaboration with the Port of Spain City Corporation and Digicel.
It's under the theme "Red City" and will comprise of the customary street procession followed by an official launch ceremony at Woodford Square at 4:00 pm.
This year, three recipients will receive the Downtown Carnival Committee Cultural Legacy Award 2023. The awardees are Fay-Ann Lyons- Alvarez, Media Personality Jemma Jordan and Soca Icon Dexter "Blaxx" Stewart, who will be awarded posthumously.
Councillor Clint Baptiste who is across in the sister-isle at the moment joins us now via zoom. He is the Chairman of the Downtown Carnival Committee.
We are now joined by Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan to give us an update on his Ministry's plans for 2023. The Minister is tasked with the improvement of our public transportation system as well as the road network.
Let's return our focus to carnival 2023. Joining us via zoom is veteran Soca artiste and Carnival band leader Ronnie McIntosh.
A couple stakeholders in the chutney music industry are making a concerted effort to improve the lyrical content in the genre through the hosting of a couple events.
The National Chutney Foundation of T&T and Randy Glasgow Productions are joining forces for the Intellectual Chutney Monarch and this year's Chutney Land event , which will both be held on February 18th at Skinner Park.
This year's competition is dedicate to the late greats Black Stalin (Leroy Calliste) and Sundar Popo (Sunilal Popo Bahora) and here to tell us more Dr. Vijai Ramlal-Rai the president of the National Chutney Foundation and Randy Glasglow of Randy Glasgow Productions Ltd.
