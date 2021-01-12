The Opposition UNC continues to give the government a failing grade for its handling of the virtual learning experience. They say not enough has been done to meet the needs of students and teachers who continue to raise concerns. The Ministry of Education has distributed devices through its Adopt a School Programme but the Opposition questions who exactly received those devices. We were joined by Anita Haynes the MP for Tabaquite.
During our call-in segment yesterday, one of our viewers suggested that Carnival Monday and Tuesday be made a public holiday. While many laughed, it seemed that our caller got some support.
President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud is calling for Carnival Monday and Tuesday to be declared a holiday and he is also proposing that government rethink the decision to cancel carnival 2021. We heard your views on this matter, should an official Carnival alternative be considered?
It seems that flouting Covid-19 regulations is becoming the preferred past-time of some of the population. Birthday parties, beach limes, weddings, citizens are finding more and more ways to encourage large gatherings. Over the weekend, the TTPS ticketed 71 persons at just one event, We were joined by Superintendent Wayne Mystar.
If not anything else, Covid has taught us all the importance of keeping up with technology. From virtual learning to virtual interviews, just about everything including, business operations have made the transition. It has not been without its challenges for many services and, TBR Lab is hoping to provide assistance to those still in need. We were joined by the co-founders of TBR Lab, who are also Co-Founders of the tech convening platform Tech Beach, Kyle Maloney and Kirk-Anthony Hamilton.
With Covid-19 regulations in effect for the past several months, home entertainment has been a popular choice for many. Digicel Plus is celebrating its fifth year, seeking to expand the customer's home entertainment experience. How has things been shaping up since the pandemic and is there anything special on the agenda for the fifth anniversary?
We were joined by Navin Balkissoon, General Manager, Digicel Home & Entertainment.