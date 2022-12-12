In this episode of Morning Edition, Head of Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Diane Hadad joined us to discuss Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Governance.
It's been just over one year since the last Tobago House of Assembly election, which the Progressive Democratic Patriots won by a landslide. Fast forward to today, we have seen a major falling out among the leadership which resulted in several resignations from the party. Concerns have been raised about the governing leadership structure and many in the business community say, not enough has been done by the administration to move the economy forward.
Head of Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce Diane Hadad joins us now. She will also let us about the event ' Let the People Speak' happening on Thursday at Rovenel's Conference centre.
On the 12th December 1970, the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) hosted a march to rededicate the nation to the creation of a New and Just Society.
This event was merely three weeks after the lifting of the 1970 'State of Emergency which had been in effect from 21st April, and which ended at mid-night on the 20th November. 'Rededication Day' was a call for a continued commitment to the pursuit of a more humane and Just society.
That was an excerpt from an NJAC document reflecting on the occasion... NAJC's Servant Leader Kwasi Mutema joins us on set.
It's time for our Business Breakfast segment and we want to thank Value Optical for their continued partnership. The City of Port of Spain is celebrating its 108th anniversary and for the upcoming Christmas season, will host a five-day event is a great opportunity to boost economic development for small and medium businesses.
Christmas in D Square is happening from December 19th-23rd and here to tell us more are Councillor Abena Hartley and Councillor Malouia Bourne.
He says the country must act now and does not need to bring in any "international experts" as there are enough talented people at home.