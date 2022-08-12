We are joined by the head of the Business Community in the capital city, Gregory Aboud, who is calling on the authorities to manage the disruption as Trade unions are today calling on their membership to come out in their numbers for a massive march through Port of Spain to declare their "outright rejection" of Government's four per cent wage increase offer. With us is DOMA President Gregory Aboud to give us his perspective on how it may affect businesses.
Cagney Casimire alderman, Deputy mayor from 2016 and Mayor from August 2020 is here to discuss Borough Day events. The focus of is on safety and security, community development and institutional strengthening collaboration and stakeholder partnerships is one of the keys to the development of the Royal Chartered Borough. With him is Brennon Patterson councilor for the electoral district of Tumpuna he is also the chairman of Sports and Youth development and Digital transformation . They join us now to tell us more about the Borough Day event.
K.I.N.D - Kids In Need of Direction is hosting a workshop scheduled for Aug 15-18th for teachers, guidance counsellors and school workers to assist them in working better with children. KIND recognises the importance of training educators in Mental Health First Aid at this time with the ultimate goal of explaining how the brain works on propelling behaviour. To tell us more is Mrs. Karina Jardine Scott, Chairperson of KIND.
Welcome back. We are celebrating Patriotic History Month on Morning Edition as the country prepares to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Independence as well as our forty sixth anniversary as a Republic. Once again we have teamed up with the National Library and Information System Authority to bring you a series of interviews leading up to those events.
We kick off the series with a focus on the history of Tobago and the coming together of a twin-island state. Dr. Rita Pemberton is a former Senior Lecturer and Head of the Department of History at the University of the West Indies. The results of her research have been published as chapters in several books and academic journals and she is the lead author of the Historical Dictionary of Trinidad and Tobago. Dr. Pemberton is currently working on a History of Tobago and joins us now via zoom.
Sheppy the Concert celebrates the work and commitment of Darren Sheppard in the steelpan industry for the past forty-two years. The concert celebration takes place on August 26th at the Naparima Bowl San Fernando at a cost of $250. a ticket. Darren is a Pannist, Composer, Mentor, Manager and the list goes on.
On this International Youth Day let's focus on a young lady who not only turned heads locally but, recently gained international recognition. Take a listen to some of Alyssa Joseph's performance at the at the World Championships of Performing Art 2022.
The teenage gospel vocalist sensation and Junior Grand Champion of The World Alyssa Joseph's joins us now.
We leave you with an image captioned, "This is the scout house at the wharf in San Fernando" from Monica Brathwaithe.