The polls may have closed but ballots are still being counted. This after the United National Congress requested the recount of five marginal constituencies. The party claims discrepancies that will be brought to the attention of the Election and Boundaries Commission.
Meanwhile... PNM intends to file a petition to contest the Princes Town seat. The seat was won by UNC's candidate Barry Padarath after questions arose about the validity of his nomination. Newly elected Member of Parliament for Tabaquite and Public Relations Officer of the UNC Anita Haynes was our guest.
We will also begin Dissecting the Numbers, to paint a picture of the financial forecast ahead of the 2021 budget. On election night Dr. Keith Rowley said the budget presentation will be the first order of business. Economists Dr. Roger Hosein and Mariano Browne joined us.
Covid-19 positive samples continue to rise...The latest information from the Ministry of Health says that count is now at 300 with a total of 153 active cases. Dr. Cindy Duke a Tobago-Born Virologist will joined us during the second hour.