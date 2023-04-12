In this Episode of Morning Edition, we kick off today's show with Clyde Elder the Secretary General Communications Workers' Union.
Mr. Elder is here to discuss a number of issues one being the recent retrenchment of Digicel workers due to a change in the company transition.
Its time to take a look at what's happening in the Business Express with Managing Editor Curtis Williams.
We are now join by Anthony Da Costa board member with the Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce and Jai Leladharsingh, Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers.
Here to tell us about an event, that UWI will be hosting this evening at Learning Resource Centre at UWI St. Augustine.
Dr. Jacqueline Huggins, Manager of the Student Life and Development Department at UWI. The event is will focus on the local microbial landscape; Challenges and biotechnological potential for the Caribbean.
We are about to shift gears now, as we chat with Committee Member of the Ste. Madeleine Golf Club, Sheriss Rampersad and the Current Champion of the Ste. Madeleine 2022 Open golf club, Chris Richards Junior.
Now, let me tell you, Richards has a lot of titles under his belt, He is Republic Bank Junior Champion (2023), and the Pointe-a-Pierre Open Champion (2023). They are here to tell us about an upcoming event the Ste Madeleine Golf Club is having.
