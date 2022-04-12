A corporal with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force was last week arrested in connection with the death of 15 yr old Alliyah Alexander after an alleged beating. Homicide officers involved in the investigations submitted the file in the case to the DPP's office for a decision on whether to charge the suspect.
Alexander, became unresponsive at the Rig Road, Claxton Bay, home of the 36-year-old relative last week Tuesday. Today we are joined by Clinical Traumatologist Hanif Benjamin to discuss the use of corporal punishment in Trinidad and Tobago.
Now that the covid-19 regulations and restrictions have been removed, the Executive of the Sangre Grande Chamber of Commerce is appealing to the government to offer deferrals on income tax, SME loans and other such facilities to allow businesses the time to improve their cash flow and profitability. The Chamber says the added announcement of an increase in fuel prices will further impact every sector of commerce.
We are joined by.....Indra Sinanan Ojah Maharaj-President of the Sangre Grande Chamber of Commerce.
Focusing on Child Safety as we continue to observe Child Abuse Awareness Month and also , some tips for the current school holiday period. We are joined by Sgt. Ancil Forde Media Ambassador of the TTPS.
Last Wednesday , DIGICEL celebrated its sixteenth anniversary of service to the people of T&T. The company's arrival to our shores was significant, breaking the monopoly that existed in the telecommunications system for decades. Digicel has gone beyond their mobile service to also provide internet, news feed and technological services. To tell us more about the activities and what customers can expect in the future, we are joined by Digicel's CEO Abraham Smith.
We are joined by Author of the book "Going All The Way" Lystra Wallace to tell us more about this publication and the book launch carded for the end of the month.
To mark the occasion of World Health Day 2022, PAHO/WHO Trinidad and Tobago Country Representative Dr Erica Wheeler took the opportunity to recognize the achievement of Trinidad and Tobago's entrants in the Social Innovation in Health Initiative (SIHI) 2021 global and regional competition.
After an independent panel of 16 high-profile international experts reviewed the applications, Trinidad and Tobago nationals were selected in the winning initiative and honorary mention categories. Kiran Mathur Mohammed and Edward Inglefield's medl (Pharmacy App) project was one of the four winning initiatives.