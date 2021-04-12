Morning Edition: 12th April, 2021

ST. VINCENT TOLD TO EXPECT MORE VOLCANIC ACTIVITY
The Caribbean has pledged its support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, following the eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano on Friday morning. Locally, both the government, private sector and citizens are doing their part to assist are CARICOM neighbours. Let's get a perspective on the current situation, what is the mood of the people and is St. Vincent and the Grenadines basically on a shutdown at this time? We were joined via Zoom by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonzalves.
SUPERMARKETS & SEWA TEAM UP FOR ST. VINCENT
Now let's place the focus on what's being done locally to assist those in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Sewa International Trinidad and Tobago and the Supermarkets Association of Trinidad and Tobago have also pledged their support to the people of ST. Vincent and the Grenadines. Their plan is to send more than one million dollars in supplies to the country impacted by the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano.
The plan is to send buckets of supplies to help sustain families. They will comprise of food and medical supplies that are non-perishable. Each bucket also has a seal that must be broken to access its contents, which will indicate if someone tampers with it. The public can make contributions at any of the participating supermarkets and to give us those details are Revan Teelucksingh- President, Sewa International Trinidad and Tobago Rajiv Diptee- President, Supermarkets Association of Trinidad and Tobago.
TOCO SANGRE GRANDE ASSISTS VINCENTIANS IN THE AREA
We were joined by Terry Rondon the Councilor for Valencia East / Toco. He and his team are doing their part to raise assistance for CARICOM neighbours in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Mr. Rondon says the initiative is close to his heart as a number of nationals of that country reside in the North East distract, the councilor joins us now via Zoom.
COVID 19 CASES RISING
Now let's continue with a focus on the virus but on a global scale. Covid-19 cases continue to rise even with a vaccination drives available. Let’s check in with one of our medical nationals around the globe on the situation in Saudi Arabia. We are joined by Kathy Sienko- Executive Director for Nursing Affairs at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre in Jeddah. In a recent publication, Mrs. Sienko spoke of the importance of compassion during this particular season for health-care workers. She joins us now from her base in Jeddah.
CARIBBEAN TELECOMMUNICATIONS UNION
The Covid-19 pandemic and moved us all more into the technological age. The Caribbean Telecommunications Union is seeking to assist the region to accelerate its digital drive through its mandate to promote the Information and Communication Technologies in the region. We were joined by Barbadian Rodney Taylor, newly appointed Secretary General of the CTU.