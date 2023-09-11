Morning Edition: 11th September 2023

In this episode of Morning Edition, newly installed Mayor of Siparia, Doodnath Mayhroo tells us his plans for the new Borough.
Let's chat now with the President of the National Parent Teacher's Association Kevin David the infrastructural issues at several schools including Gasparillo Secondary School where parents have protested over the prolonged closure of the facility.
The General Agents and Managers Association Trinidad and Tobago (GAMA TT) is hosting the LAMP Caribbean Conference September 20th . With us are Winston Williams PR & Education Director, GAMA TT and Amery Rauseo President GAMA TT Vice President GAMA Caribbean.
So much cricket action this past weekend as the Trinbago Knight Riders won by 7 wickets against the St. Lucia Kings at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy last night. This win helps TKR go to the top of the CPL Standings.
Welcome to the Bowl Them Out Cricket Show.
TKR beat St. Lucia Kings by 7 wickets. What a performance by the Trinbago Knight Riders. Mark Deyal made his half-century by reaching 57 and with support from Andre Russell took a seven wicket victory in front of a home crowd.
Here are the Standings for CPL. TKR is at the top of the table.
Welcome to Barry Wilkinson, Barbados Cricket Commentator.
Also, there was the Massy CPL Women's Final between the Barbados Royals and the Guyana Amazon Warriors. The Barbados Royals were victorious and finished this season as 2023 Massy WCPL Champions.
That's it for the TV6 Bowl Them Out Show. Thank you for staying with us.