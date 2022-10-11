We opened the phones lines at 623-1711 extenion 1995..... to get the public's perspective on the discontinuation of the Ramlogan /Ramdeen matter by the office of the DPP.
The reasoning given, the response of the AG that is not over and he will be seeking justice for the people of TT.
We will also like to hear your thoughts on the Scrap Iron Dealers protest outside the private residence of the Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and their threat of continued and intensified action.
Lets now talk about the fatal shooting of a teenage boy. According to the Express newspaper, police received an anonymous tip-off on Sunday morning that a 15-year-old boy was shot dead and his body hidden in an abandoned house in Golconda, near Ste Madeleine.
Officers responded and discovered the body of Videsh Dookran, a Form three pupil of the Ste Madeleine Secondary School. Police further state that the mother of the child reported that her two young children told her that at around 3 p.m. on Saturday they were in company with two brothers and Videsh.
She allegedly said that one of the brothers who was armed with a firearm shot Videsh. Today to discuss this situation and child justice we are joined by Independent Senator Hazel Thompson Ayhe.
TTPS Media Ambassador Sgt. Ancil Forde joins us via zoom today, as we discuss safety and security at your home.
In recent weeks, stories relating to home invasions have been more prevalent in the media and the media and the Sgt. Forde is here to share some tips with us.
With more debate on the budget set to resume tomorrow, let's get the perspective of the Association of Maxi Taxi's of Trinidad and Tobago on the fiscal package and the rise in fuel prices.
We are joined by VP of the Association Linus Phillip to tell us how this has impacted the drivers.
Thank you for staying with us, the Tobago International Cycling Classic (TICC) makes a welcomed return to the local Cycling calender with the 2022 edition set for October 13-16.
This year twenty-five (25) International cyclists including two-time winner Oscar Pachon of Colombia are set to participate. Multiple champion and Tobago boy Emile Abraham is also confirmed to face the starter.
Twenty-five (25) regional and forty (40) local Division One riders are scheduled to race. The TTIC Race Director Jeff Charles joins us now to tell us more .
This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us from 8:30 this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image of clouds from Sham Sahadeo.