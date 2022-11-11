Today, we are joined by the Minister of Local Government, Faris Al-Rawi to discuss the flooding in Sangre Grande that has left many residents in distress.

We will also be discussing Local Government Reform and the change in the election date.

The Estate Police Association will hold its elections tomorrow Saturday Nov. 12th , yesterday we spoke with one of the competing teams and today we are joined by the incumbent Deryck Richardson and some members of his team 'Unity Forum'.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health states that diabetes is the second leading cause of death in T&T. The month of November is observed as Diabetes Awareness month and throughout the month, the Diabetes Association will host a range of activities.

On Sunday, they will host a Walk/ Run/Ride initiative and Monday, World Diabetes Day the Association will engage in several national outreach events. They also have other event carded for the end of the month, President Andrew Dhanoo joins us now via zoom.

The 2022 CMFS reflects the progressive growth of a medicolegal movement which had started in SVG in 2016, subsequent to the planting of a "quest for knowledge" seed by Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo, then an SVG-based member of the judiciary (criminal division) of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court circuit.

An international cohort of regional and international speakers has agreed to deliver oral presentations on various aspects of forensic medicine, forensic science and law. 

the Colour Splash Committee in collaboration with the San Fernando City Corporation will host 'Conquer the Hills'  10K run/walk on Sunday from 6 am. The race will start on Cipero Street opposite Artherly's, Skinner Park and finish on San Fernando Hill.

The event is geared toward health and wellness and also for recreational purposes, Project Manager Albert Marshall joins us to discuss. 

This is how we wrap up today's show and we invite you to join us this evening for ME PRIME. We leave you with this image from Sham Sahadeo titled, "November's first Sunrise".

ADVERSE WEATHER AFFECTS 12 WASA PLANTS

Many people have been left without pipe-borne water in northern and eastern parts of Trinidad and some areas in Tobago.

The Water and Sewerage Authority indicates this is a result of an impact to twelve of its plants due to adverse weather, which has caused flooding in some areas.

PRIVATE SECTOR CAPACITY & AFRICA OPPORTUNITY

The challenge of transforming historic and emotional ties into commercial investment and trade opportunities between the African continent and the Caribbean region....is one that does not exclude small and medium enterprises in the Caribbean.

QPCC MUSEUM TO GO VIRTUAL

Those of you who have never visited the Queen's Park Cricket Club Heritage Museum, you can one day stay in your living rooms and get the full works.

That's because the intention is to make the museum virtual.

TIME TO CHANGE GLOBAL ECONONY, SAYS ACFTA

The Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area says it is time to " fundamentally change" the state of the global economy "as we've seen it over the last 60 years."

AFRICA & CARIBBEAN NEED TO DO MORE BUSINESS

Trinidad and Tobago will be establishing a commercial office in South Africa.

The announcement was made by the Trade Minister during the Caribbean Investment Forum...where a call was made by Africa's free trade organisation for more trade between the African continent and the Caribbean