Today, we are joined by the Minister of Local Government, Faris Al-Rawi to discuss the flooding in Sangre Grande that has left many residents in distress.
We will also be discussing Local Government Reform and the change in the election date.
The Estate Police Association will hold its elections tomorrow Saturday Nov. 12th , yesterday we spoke with one of the competing teams and today we are joined by the incumbent Deryck Richardson and some members of his team 'Unity Forum'.
Statistics from the Ministry of Health states that diabetes is the second leading cause of death in T&T. The month of November is observed as Diabetes Awareness month and throughout the month, the Diabetes Association will host a range of activities.
On Sunday, they will host a Walk/ Run/Ride initiative and Monday, World Diabetes Day the Association will engage in several national outreach events. They also have other event carded for the end of the month, President Andrew Dhanoo joins us now via zoom.
The 2022 CMFS reflects the progressive growth of a medicolegal movement which had started in SVG in 2016, subsequent to the planting of a "quest for knowledge" seed by Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo, then an SVG-based member of the judiciary (criminal division) of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court circuit.
An international cohort of regional and international speakers has agreed to deliver oral presentations on various aspects of forensic medicine, forensic science and law.
the Colour Splash Committee in collaboration with the San Fernando City Corporation will host 'Conquer the Hills' a 10K run/walk on Sunday from 6 am. The race will start on Cipero Street opposite Artherly's, Skinner Park and finish on San Fernando Hill.
The event is geared toward health and wellness and also for recreational purposes, Project Manager Albert Marshall joins us to discuss.
