In this episode of Morning Edition, the Finance Minister tells of a positive economic outlook for Trinidad and Tobago during his mid-year budget review in the parliament, but not everyone is convinced. Joining us this morning is Professor, Dr. Roger Hosein to hear his say in the matter.

We continue our discussion on the mid-year budget review. This time we are chatting with AMCHAM Chief Executive Officer, Nirad Tewarie.

If you've been feeling extreme heat lately, there is a reason, Dr. Joanne St. Bernard attached to the Ministry of Health joins us now to advise persons about what to do to avoid getting heatstroke or any other harmful effects from the intense heat.

President of the Caribbean Congress of Labour Andre Lewis is here to discuss

"Challenges of the Trade Union Registration and Certification in Trinidad and Tobago." 

A Gala Awards Dinner is being held to commemorate the 100th birth Anniversary of Samuel Selvon, his life, his work and his contributions.

Joel Simmons, president of the Naparima College Association of Past Students is here to tell us more.

