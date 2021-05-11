Morning Edition: 11th May, 2021

IMBERT OUTLINES RELIEF MEASURES
Finance Minister Colm Imbert Outlined a number of grants and support initiatives to be provided by the government, to assist those mostly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Between $25 to $30 million dollars will be allocated in salary and income support to approximately 20,000 beneficiaries. The Minister also announced that a grant of $1,000 will be provided to persons who would have lost their jobs in the last few days. We were joined by Economist Dr. Marlene Attzs to help us break down these figures and what it means for our economy.
HOMEFRONT
We were joined by Joanne Paul, Emergency Medicine specialist at PED Cares Foundation. She is one of the main persons behind Homefront, a daily fifteen-minute program aimed at providing advice and coping mechanisms for families during the pandemic. It airs twice a daily right here on TV6, Dr. Paul is our guest Zoom.
TTPS INFORMATION DRIVE
With continuous updates from the government on the public health regulations, how are police officers coping with the added work? Last weekend the Brian Lara Promenade was cordoned off as it was deemed to be a location that encouraged public gathering, something that is not allowed under the current public health regulations. The Commissioner even issued a media release yesterday, appealing to citizens to desist from engaging in law less activities. We were joined by Senior Superintendent Wayne Mystar.
EID UL FITR CELEBRATIONS
As the Muslim community and the country by extension prepare to observe the Eid-Ul-Fitr holiday, how about we throw the spotlight on some sisters in the faith? Women and Islam have often been a controversial topic, so let's hear from some within the faith on their personal experience and how it has impacted their lives. We were joined by: Sharifa Abdullah, Assistant Resident Representative, UNDP, Raudah Mohammed Geotechnical Engineer and Shaleeza Khan-Ali President Islamic Ladies Social and Cultural Association.