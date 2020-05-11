On today's show ...we will spent a significant portion getting responses to the Prime Minister's announcements over the weekend. The big one, the phased reopening of the economy but he also spoke in the parliament on Friday as well as held a media conference to address statements by the Opposition Leader.
Opposition Senator Anita Haynes joined us.
Over the past few weeks, Chambers have been calling for a phased reopening which was finally announced by PM Dr. Keith Rowley. Is it what they hoped? Jaishima Leladharsingh, Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers joined us.
Maintaining trade and economic ties is even more crucial in a post Covid society. The pandemic has left no sector untouched, forcing us to become more innovative and creative in our daily activities.
ExporTT is busy at work, they recently held a Chile Market Virtual Trade Mission. What was the response and which country are they targeting next?
Betty Ann Noreiga-Mollineau, Manager Export Promotions and Veronica Medina – Chilean Market Consultant spoke to Fazeer and Local Gospel Group 'Gates Praise ' hosted the event 'Worship Without Walls' that included gospel artistes from across the globe. Joining us Zoom to tell us about the event that happened on May 3rd are Pastor David Charles- Group leader, lead singer, Mikhah Shah - lead vocalist, musician, writer.