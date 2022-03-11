Let's get some more feedback on what the Prime Minister has to say on Tuesday evening. The Automotive Dealers are concerned over the future of their industry as the government continues to push for electric vehicles and calls for exemptions on hybrid vehicles.

The government's focus on electric vehicles isn't a total surprise as a clear indication was given in the October 4th budget presentation.It was announced then that there would be the removal of all custom duties, motor vehicle tax and value-added tax on the importation of battery-powered electric vehicles, with an age limit on imported used battery powered electric vehicles of 2 years.

We are joined byt he President and Vice President of the Association, Visham Babwah and Rhondall Feeles.

Dr. Winford James joins us now as we keep our focus on the political landscape. A three member Commission of Enquiry to be chaired by a former President of the Court of Appeal of Jamaica has been established by the Cabinet to look into all the circumstances  surrounding the deaths of the four divers at the Paria Fuel Trading facility late last month.

The specific terms of reference for the Commission are still being finalized an according to Energy Minister Stuart Young ,  the Commission of Enquiry is to submit its report to the Cabinet within six months.

 The island of Tobago recorded 31 new cases of Covid-19 and one additional death according to yesterday's update. As the numbers continue to trend downwards, are there concerns that Tobagonians may drop their guard and has been been an increase in the vaccination drive?. Our guest is Health Secretary of the THA Dr. Faith B Yisrael.
 
We continue to highlight the stories of women in recognition on International Women's Month and we are joined by two women in the police service. Woman Police Corporal Vanessa Marcano is attached to the Inter Agency Task Force and has been there for the past eight years but has a total of 22 years within the service.

Also with us is Woman Police Constable Giselle Norton who has been a Police Officer for 19 years and became the first Woman Police Officer to be attached to the IATF and, she has been there for the past 10 years.

They are both directly involved in projects that serve the community of Beetham Gardens.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

THE LAUNCH OF PANTHEOM EXHIBITION

THE LAUNCH OF PANTHEOM EXHIBITION

t's official, Carnival lovers!

Traditional Carnival costumes now have a place to call home as some of the costumes from the Kings and Queens competitions will be on display at the Magnificent Seven.

YOUNG SAYS HE ONCE REPRESENTED ROGET IN COURT

YOUNG SAYS HE ONCE REPRESENTED ROGET IN COURT

Energy Minister also responded to criticisms from the Opposition that Eugine Tiah should not have been the Energy Chamber's representative on the scrapped investigative committee, because when during the E-Teck matter before the Appeal Court a few years ago, the Minister was then one of the lawyers representing the appellants, including Mr Tiah.

RISHI NAGASSAR LAID TO REST

RISHI NAGASSAR LAID TO REST

The last diver to be retrieved form Paria's subsea pipeline Rishi Nagassar is laid to rest.

The opposition is calling the refusal of Eugene Tiah a success.

PETROLEUM DEALERS RESPOND TO PM

PETROLEUM DEALERS RESPOND TO PM

Petroleum Dealers are expressing concern about the predicted rise in gas prices.

President of the Association Robin Narayansingh says this is a looming crisis.