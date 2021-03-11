The PNM Tobago Council met on Monday and then again yesterday, on a proposal submitted by the Progressive Democratic Patriots on a way forward following the 6-6 deadlock. According to an Express report...PNM's response proposes an administrative sharing arrangement that requires collaboration between the PNM and the Progressive Democratic Patriots under the chairmanship of a PNM Chief Secretary.
Among the party's recommendations are that the PNM will provide a candidate for the position of Chief Secretary and also have four other positions of Secretary, while the PDP will be given the position of Deputy Chief Secretary and be allocated four other Secretarial positions.
The PNM is also proposing that the assignment of Secretaries for the individual divisions be the responsibility of the Chief Secretary. We were joined by the Political Leader of the Tobago Council, Mrs. Tracy Davidson-Celestine.
The evidence of emotional, psychological and cultural trauma continues to litter our headlines...resulting in societal collective trauma. Hanif Benjamin Clinical Therapist & Clinical Traumatologist was here and offered some tips to help those who are impacted. He is the President & Chief Executive Officer at The Centre For Human Development Group of Companies Limited.
Today is World Kidney Day under the theme 'Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere; Living Well with Kidney Disease'. The John Hayes Memorial Kidney Foundation began its operations in 1979 and has been a pioneer of Kidney Health in Trinidad and Tobago, as the first Non-Governmental Organization to provide dialysis in this country.
The Foundation is celebrating its forty second this anniversary year and have launched two initiatives: The JHMKF's Kidney Health Patient Education Drive
and the JHMKF's Patient Recognition Day, our guests Dr Emile Mohammed- Medical Director, Caribbean Kidney & Dialysis Institute Ltd. and Abiola Baptiste- Dialysis Registered Nurse, Project Coordinator gave us more details.
We were joined by Grammy Nominated Barbadian vocalist Shontelle Layne and she's here to chat about her latest single 'Tomorrow'. She has an impressive resume writing and co-writing songs for Allison Hinds, Machel Montano, Rihanna and more. Shonetelle is currently working on some new projects which promises a little bit of everything and joined us.