Morning Edition: 11th June, 2021

LIVE UPDATE FROM MASS VACCINATION SITE
Let's link-up with one of our crews out on the field at vaccination sites across the country. We go to Journalist Rynessa Cutting and camera Operator Kerry Patrick who are at the St. Joseph Enhanced Health Centre.
MID YEAR REVIEW
We are continuing our discourse on the Mid-Year Review. It was presented on Wednesday by the Finance Minister Colm Imbert, who defended the Government's decision to increase expenditure for fiscal 2021 by $2.9 billion. We were joined by Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning via Zoom.
LIVE UPDATE FROM MASS VACCINATION SITE
Let's link-up with one of our crews out on the field at vaccination sites across the country. We go to Journalist Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh and Camera Operator Immanuel Nunez
MID YEAR REVIEW
We are continuing our discourse on yesterday's Mid-Year review and now joined by Joseph Remy- Federation of Independent Trade Unions and NGOs and Ricardo Mohammed- President of the Eastern Business Merchants Association.
CATARACT AWARNESS MONTH
Let's put the focus on Cataract Awareness Month that is being observed during the Month of June, that's why we are joined by Dr. Ronnie Bhola CEO and Eye Surgeon at Caribbean Vitreous and Retina Surgery Ltd and Trinidad Eye Hospital.
TRINI TO BE AWARDED GUNNESS WORLD RECORD
To Be Awarded the Guinness World Record Tenor Neil Latchman will be awarded "Highest Operatic Harp Performance" by the Guinness World Record. Latchman wowed the world with his performance high up in Leh, Ladakh, in the Himalayan mountains at 3,495 meters above sea level, alongside Harpist Siobhan Brady.
LIVE UPDATE FROM MASS VACCINATION SITE
Let's link-up with one of our crews out on the field at vaccination sites across the country. We go to Journalist W\Elizabeth Williams who is on the scene in Canaan Tobago.