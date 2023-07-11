Morning Edition: 11th July 2023

Former Police Commissioner and political leader of NTA, Gary Griffith is here this morning. The murder toll for this year has now gone above 300 and there are now fears as to what the coming months may hold as it relates to crime. Our 1st guest this morning is someone who has had some level of success in fighting crime as Police Commissioner.
Consumers are now paying more for food, following recent heavy rains and floods which have destroyed food crops across the country.
To tell us more is President of the Agricultural Society Daryl Rampersad.
What's in store for the consumer as we look ahead.
The Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce is having its Walk Against Crime' on July 15th at Avocat Junction.
Vice President of the Chamber Sandra Ramjit and Executive Member of the Chamber Anthony Da Costa are here with us this morning.
Thank you for staying with us and welcome to the second hour of Morning Edition. Sgt Ancel Ford is here.
You see the signs everywhere on the nations highways. Buckle up it's the law, don't text and drive, don't drink and drive, slow down, but how many of us are following the instructions?
Arrive Alives Operation Manager Esther Griffith is here with us to discuss road safety
You always hear the saying dogs are mans best friend. So why not treat them as such.
One NGO Project You Foundation recently concluded their animal drive where they raised over 60,000 dollars to purchase products for animals.
Joining us on set to tell us more more about the drive is Joshua Hosein- Chairman of Paws of Hope.
