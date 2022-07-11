Heavy rains across the country on Sunday produced flooding in some parts including the recently impacted North East Coast. Flooding and fallen trees were reported in the area, and chairman of Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Anil Juteram joins us now.
We are putting the focus on rising food prices from an economic perspective. It continues to be a hot topic within the population as several popular items as well as companies have raised their prices to deal with the increase of global costs due to the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
In an article in Saturday's Express, Head of the Broiler Growers Association Sudesh Ramkissoon says the price of chicken in Trinidad and Tobago is absurd while government is trying to assure the nation that measures will be out in place to assist with rising food prices.
Let's get an economic view from Karen Nunez-Tesheira, Former Finance Minister in the PNM Administration , Dr. Bhoe Tewarie- Former Planning Minister in the People's Partnership, and Dr. Roger Hosein- Economist and Lecturer.
A continuation of our discussion with Karen Nunez-Tesheira, Former Finance Minister in the PNM Administration , Dr. Bhoe Tewarie- Former Planning Minister in the People's Partnership and Dr. Roger Hosein Economist and Lecturer is held.
We are throwing the focus on Tobago carnival which is just about three months away and stakeholders are gearing up for the inaugural edition. Arcadia Mas held their band launch last evening under the theme Ancestry and Legacy.
They have four sections , the Soucouyant, La Diablesse, Fairy Maid, and Gang Gang Sara. To tell us about preparations for the festival is Atiba De Leon – Band Leader, Arcadia Mas.
This morning, the Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke joined us to tell us about the Ministry's plan to phase out driver's permits and phase in driver's licenses. The Ministry notes that citizens are not required to change or renew their old or existing driver's permits until they are due to expire.
The change allows for greater consistency and alignment with international standards and offers greater security features according to the Transport Commissioner.
The Cancer Society's Pledge & Bid, a live concert and Auction is happening this Saturday at the Government Plaza Auditorium on Richmond Street, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This will be the first time an audience will experience the event physically as it debuted during the pandemic. The cost is $100. And to tell us more about why such an event is needed are Sherine Mungal, Projects and Communications Lead The Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society
and Carlene Seudat-General Manager Shared Services Division, Republic Bank.
Thank you for viewing and we invite you to catch ME PRIME this evening from 8:30. We leave you with this image captured at the San Fernando Wharf sent to us by Philo.