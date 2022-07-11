Heavy rains across the country on Sunday produced flooding in some parts including the recently impacted North East Coast. Flooding and fallen trees were reported in the area, and chairman of Sangre Grande Regional Corporation Anil Juteram joins us now.

We are putting the focus on rising food prices from an economic perspective. It continues to be a hot topic within the population as several popular items as well as companies have raised their prices to deal with the increase of global costs due to the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

In an article in Saturday's Express, Head of the Broiler Growers Association Sudesh Ramkissoon says the price of chicken in Trinidad and Tobago is absurd while government is trying to assure the nation that measures will be out in place to assist with rising food prices.

Let's get an economic view from Karen Nunez-Tesheira, Former Finance Minister in the PNM Administration , Dr. Bhoe Tewarie- Former Planning Minister in the People's Partnership, and  Dr. Roger Hosein- Economist and Lecturer.

A continuation of our discussion with Karen Nunez-Tesheira, Former Finance Minister in the PNM Administration , Dr. Bhoe Tewarie- Former Planning Minister in the People's Partnership and Dr. Roger Hosein Economist and Lecturer is held.

We are throwing the focus on Tobago carnival which is just about three months away and stakeholders are gearing up for the inaugural edition. Arcadia Mas held their band launch last evening under the theme Ancestry and Legacy.

They have four sections , the Soucouyant, La Diablesse, Fairy Maid, and Gang Gang Sara. To tell us about preparations for the festival is Atiba De Leon – Band Leader, Arcadia Mas.

This morning, the Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke joined us to tell us about the Ministry's  plan to phase out driver's permits and phase in driver's licenses. The Ministry notes that citizens are not required to change or renew their old or existing driver's permits until they are due to expire.

The change allows for greater consistency and alignment with international standards and offers greater security features according to the Transport Commissioner.

The Cancer Society's Pledge & Bid, a live concert and Auction is happening this Saturday at the Government Plaza Auditorium on Richmond Street, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. This will be the first time an audience will experience the event physically as it debuted during the pandemic. The cost is $100. And to tell us more about why such an event is needed are Sherine Mungal, Projects and Communications Lead The Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society

and Carlene Seudat-General Manager Shared Services Division, Republic Bank.

Thank you for viewing and we invite you to catch ME PRIME this evening from 8:30. We leave you with this image captured at the San Fernando Wharf sent to us by Philo.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Gate Kills 16 Year Old

Gate Kills 16 Year Old

An Aranguez family mourns the loss of a teenaged boy who was killed when a large iron gate fell on him at their home. The father is particularly distraught that the tragedy occurred on the one day that he'd taken special time off to be there for his son.

Carapichaima: Students Are Asked To Leave

Carapichaima: Students Are Asked To Leave

Registration continues for SEA students entering secondary schools. But, a group of concerned parents and the Parent Teacher Association of Carapichaima West Secondary School are Frustrated over several issues at the school.

UNC MP Says T&T Now TT: Tombstone Territory

UNC MP Says T&T Now TT: Tombstone Territory

An Opposition MP is challenging the National Security Minister to "bring the data" with regard to the Minister's claim that State security agencies "have a very, very clear picture" of "who was paid which money and by whom and how much" to stage fiery protests in Port of Spain.

Suspect Shot In Tobago

Suspect Shot In Tobago

A manhunt is on for two men, who fled the scene of an attempted robbery, at a restaurant in Tobago. A third suspect was shot by police and is under police guard at Scarborough General Hospital.

Higher Food Prices A National Emergency?

Higher Food Prices A National Emergency?

The Opposition is describing the rising cost of food as a national emergency. Its MP who is shadowing agriculture and fisheries is calling on the Government to say what it plans to do to treat with the problem.