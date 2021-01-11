We continued to get perspectives from various stakeholders in the business community on their 2021 outlook. Last week, some in the community told consumers to brace for price increases across the board.

We got the view of our guests, Rajiv Diptee-President Supermarket Association, Michael Seheult- President of the Food Distributors Association and Yuri Jardine-Shipping Association Representative.

With the upcoming By-Elections in Trinidad, happening on January 25th, one of the candidates going up for Arima Central is confident of returning it to the ruling party. The seat was previously held by former Mayor and now Member of Parliament for D'Abadie/O'Meara Lisa Morris-Julian. The seat is one of five to be contested on the 25th across Trinidad. Dr Hillary Bernard has been chosen as the PNM's candidate and joined us.

After more than a decade, the Agricultural Society of Trinidad and Tobago now has a new president.

Daryl Rampersad replaced past president Dhano Sookoo.. at the Society's Annual General Meeting held at Tunapuna Hindu School on Sunday.

Just about two-thirds of the registered farmers turned out to cast their vote, with the majority supporting Rampersad and his team. He joined us.

