A registered nurse is among 6 persons who were allegedly caught selling Covid-19 vaccination cards at a price of $3,000 each.
The arrests were two sting operations carried out by a combined team of police officers from the Fraud Squad, Special Investigations Unit and the Northern Police Division on Monday.
A statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said the service is continuing to crack down on the conspiracy to illegally issue false Covid-19 vaccination cards, the six people were arrested for fraud. Joining us this morning to discuss this very concerning matter and other covid related issues is President of the representing Association Idi Stuart.
Many remain jobless following a fire in the Autoplex at Bamboo Settlement Number Two. At least nine businesses are affected and a community shaken, as the establishments generated income for the developing area.
Khadijah Ameen member of Parliament for area joins us.
We are joined by Calypsonian Elon 'Cardinal' Baggoo. He is a member of the TUCO East Zone and they are responsible for the Calypso Tent Kaiso Karavan which kicked off the tent season last evening at the garden theatre at Queen's Hall. The second night will be tomorrow at the same location, 7 pm, $150. and it is all a part of the government's ' Taste of Carnival' initiative.
For our next interview we head to Guyana. We are joined by the new Leader of the PNC Aubrey Norton, it's the largest party of the coalition with forms the Opposition and he is also the Chairman of the APNU coalition. Mr. Aubrey is here to tell us about his vision for the party and we also want to get his thoughts on the $552.9 billion budget which was passed yesterday by the National Assembly. Also approved was a withdrawal of $129.6 billion from Guyana's Natural Resource Fund to help fund the expenditure.
There are claims that several schools are not properly prepared for the reopening of school this week. According to TTUTA there are issues of sanitization, they say some schools don't have enough sanitizer, not enough cleaning staff and that students had to wait outside in some instances while cleaning was going on. The Concerned Parents Movement told the Morning Edition that principals were not given sufficient time to prepare for Feb 7th and that, in fact notice was given at the last-minute leaving parents and teachers scampering for Monday. There are also several concerns, including transportation and the vaccination of students being raised by the first wave movement…so what is the real situation, to help us clear the air on the situation we were live on the line with Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly.
In today's Sweet T&T segment and we are joined by husband duo Okpara and Annamarie McIntosh. Together they own and manage the small business
Amerialicious Cakes & Pastries. They cater to a wide variety of events and they join us now via Zoom.