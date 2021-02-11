Women's Lives Matter Too is one of the latest organizations to be formed seeking to raise awareness about women's rights. Founder Sandra Maharajh says she was traumatized upon hearing the news of a tragic end to yet another women. Her organization is joining forces to host a rally outside the parliament on Friday at 10 am, to coincide with Andrea's funeral.

On Friday having a rally 10 am the same time as Andrea Bharatt's funeral, Ms. Maharajh joined us.

Our next guest is a national stationed in Ireland who is working on her Ph.D. in Ensiled seaweed as an alternative biorefinery input substrate at the University College Dublin, as part of the AgRefine Project.

Ms. Priya Pollard is based at the Bantry Marine Research Station in Ireland and joins us now. Today we join the rest of the world in observing International Day of Women and Girls In Science.

Let's tell you about International Childhood Cancer Day and what is being down to raise awareness. The Eastern Regional Health Authority is webinar on Monday from noon, we were joined by Peter Jeffery Health Education Officer and Ag. Head of Department – Oncology Sangre Grande Hospital.

Even though there is no official carnival celebrations, stakeholders are pooling resources to keep the spirit of carnival alive. Kambule, the film will premiere on Monday and you can visit the website www.kambule.film for what stakeholders describe as new retelling of the classic story of the 1881 Canboulay Riots. It is directed by award winning filmmaker Maya Cozier and we are joined by Attillah Springer the Producer of Kambule.

We were joined by the Vice President of the Trinbago Unified calypsonians Oraganization Mr. Ainsley King. He's here to tell us about ' De Veteran's Concert' airing on Sunday at 7:30 pm right after the news, on what would have been carnival Sunday. The event will also be streaming on TV6's online platforms and features calypso Veterans such as Explainer, Gypsy, Baron and Bro. Valentino, backed by Oral Rodriguez and The Razor Sharp Band. Mr. King is here to tell us more about what we can expect on Sunday night.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Aboud Concerned About China's Involvement In T&T

Aboud Concerned About China's Involvement In T&T

The name "Aboud" is synonymous with the business community in Trinidad and Tobago, so it was no surprise that President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud, was present at the unveiling of a pair of symbolic lions at the foot of Chinatown on Tuesday.

Biche Cries For Bharatt, Remembers Naimool

Biche Cries For Bharatt, Remembers Naimool

Every night more and more communities are coming out to host their own candlelight vigils in remembrance of murdered woman Andrea Bharatt.

In the community of Biche, hundreds took to the streets Wednesday evening.

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

Over 70 drivers have been ticketed for traffic offences; three people arrested as police seize a gun and other items, in Morvant; and a man gets two years in prison, for a New Year's Day burglary.

Duke Wants Meeting With The PM Over THA Deadlock

Duke Wants Meeting With The PM Over THA Deadlock

Political Leader of the Patriotic Democratic Party, Watson Duke, is calling on the Prime Minister to sit down with all the parties involved in the THA deadlock and have a conversation on the way forward.

Facing The Issue

Facing The Issue

Our country has seen violent, heinous attacks on women in Trinidad and Tobago- they are kidnapped, raped, humiliated, made to beg, then murdered no battered and then dashed away like garbage.