Women's Lives Matter Too is one of the latest organizations to be formed seeking to raise awareness about women's rights. Founder Sandra Maharajh says she was traumatized upon hearing the news of a tragic end to yet another women. Her organization is joining forces to host a rally outside the parliament on Friday at 10 am, to coincide with Andrea's funeral.
Our next guest is a national stationed in Ireland who is working on her Ph.D. in Ensiled seaweed as an alternative biorefinery input substrate at the University College Dublin, as part of the AgRefine Project.
Ms. Priya Pollard is based at the Bantry Marine Research Station in Ireland and joins us now. Today we join the rest of the world in observing International Day of Women and Girls In Science.
Let's tell you about International Childhood Cancer Day and what is being down to raise awareness. The Eastern Regional Health Authority is webinar on Monday from noon, we were joined by Peter Jeffery Health Education Officer and Ag. Head of Department – Oncology Sangre Grande Hospital.
Even though there is no official carnival celebrations, stakeholders are pooling resources to keep the spirit of carnival alive. Kambule, the film will premiere on Monday and you can visit the website www.kambule.film for what stakeholders describe as new retelling of the classic story of the 1881 Canboulay Riots. It is directed by award winning filmmaker Maya Cozier and we are joined by Attillah Springer the Producer of Kambule.
We were joined by the Vice President of the Trinbago Unified calypsonians Oraganization Mr. Ainsley King. He's here to tell us about ' De Veteran's Concert' airing on Sunday at 7:30 pm right after the news, on what would have been carnival Sunday. The event will also be streaming on TV6's online platforms and features calypso Veterans such as Explainer, Gypsy, Baron and Bro. Valentino, backed by Oral Rodriguez and The Razor Sharp Band. Mr. King is here to tell us more about what we can expect on Sunday night.